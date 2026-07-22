The number of tourists visiting Syria in the first half of 2026 more than doubled from a year earlier, rising 111% to 3.52 million, according to the Statistics Authority at Syria's Ministry of Tourism.

The agency said Syria received 3.52 million visitors during the first six months of 2026, up from 1.67 million during the same period in 2025.

According to the data, the number of tourists from non-Arab countries increased 448% year over year, while arrivals from Arab countries rose 107%.

Officials at the statistics agency said the growth in visitor numbers reflects increasing confidence in Syria as a destination and growing regional and international demand for travel to the country.

The figures were released by Syrian authorities and were not independently verified.