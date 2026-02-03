With roots stretching from Central Asia to Anatolia, the traditional equestrian sport of "cirit," read "jirit," has become one of eastern Türkiye's Kars’ standout winter attractions, blending seamlessly with the region’s snowy landscape.

Practiced in Anatolia for centuries, cirit – a horseback game with origins in war training – has taken on a festive role in the Selim district this year, following heavy snowfall. Local enthusiasts gather at the Selim Equestrian Sports Tourism Destination Center, preparing their horses early in the morning before taking to the snow-covered field.

Though historically a combat game, cirit is now played in a spirit of sportsmanship. Riders of all ages use the game to relieve stress while passing the tradition to younger generations.

During winter, the sport draws particular attention from tourists arriving on the scenic Eastern Express. Both domestic and international visitors enjoy watching cirit played on the snow, reinforcing its role as a key attraction in Kars’ tourism offerings.

Riders compete in the traditional Anatolian equestrian sport of cirit on a snowy field in Kars, eastern Türkiye, Jan. 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

Growing interest

Selçuk Başkaya, president of the Kars Caucasus Equestrian Sports Club, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that cirit offers a unique thrill in winter.

“We organize matches for tourists visiting Kars on the Eastern Express and the games run smoothly. Playing cirit on snow is beautiful and visually striking. Visitors are very pleased, and interest is growing day by day,” Başkaya said.

Alican Aytöre, who traveled from Antalya, watched cirit on snow for the first time and was impressed. “We had the opportunity to experience this remarkable sport, one of our country’s rare cultural treasures. The riders’ mastery of their horses and the beauty of the horses themselves were incredible. We took many photos and I invite everyone to come to Kars to discover cirit,” he said.

Living tradition

Umur Barış Uçanok from Istanbul described witnessing the cirit tradition firsthand as a deeply enjoyable experience.

“It’s an honor that this culture is still alive,” he said. “This is my first visit to Kars, and I hope to come in the summer as well. I grew up with horses, so I feel a special connection. I wanted to play cirit myself, but I never got the chance.”

Tour guide Arzu Öztürk noted that tourists exploring Kars are enthusiastic about the city and its traditions. “I bring groups from across Türkiye to see Kars. For a group from Istanbul, I introduced cirit to make their visit special. It was a beautiful performance, and we thank the entire team,” she said.