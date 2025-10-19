Four villages in Türkiye have been named among the “Best Tourism Villages 2025” by the U.N. World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced Friday.

In a statement shared on his social media account, Ersoy said Akyaka in Muğla, Barbaros in Izmir, Anıtlı in Mardin, and Kale Üçağız in Antalya were recognized for their natural beauty, deep-rooted cultural heritage and commitment to sustainable tourism.

“These villages, which stand out with their natural beauty, rich culture and sustainable tourism approach, are helping promote the richness of Anatolia to the world,” Ersoy said. “We view tourism not only as an economic activity, but also as a force that protects our cultural heritage, supports local development and puts people at the center.”

Ersoy thanked everyone involved in the achievement, especially the Directorate of EU and Foreign Relations, which coordinated the application process.

According to a statement from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the selection was part of the fifth edition of the UNWTO’s “Best Tourism Villages” initiative. A total of 52 villages from 29 countries were selected from more than 270 applications submitted from across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The chosen villages were evaluated based on criteria such as the preservation of cultural heritage, sustainable use of natural resources, and tourism’s contribution to local development.

The list was announced during a ceremony held in Huzhou, China. An additional 20 villages were included in the “Upgrade Program,” which offers support to help them meet the criteria to join the list in the future.

With the new additions, the number of villages in the “Best Tourism Villages Network” has reached 319.

The U.N. tourism agency also announced that applications for the sixth edition of the program will open in the first quarter of 2026.