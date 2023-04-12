A trip to Thailand is mainly associated with Phuket, which offers beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife and tropical nature. But Thailand has so much more to offer in terms of different itineraries according to your preferences, as each region boasts other features.

However, here's an itinerary to experience the most in your two-week vacation and catch the country’s essence, taking you to the buzzing capital, the country’s tranquil north and the Andaman Sea in the south.

A direct flight with Turkish Airlines will get you from Istanbul to Bangkok in about nine hours. Moreover, Turkish citizens do not need a visa for entry, making the journey even more convenient. While heading to your hotel, you will get your first glimpse of this city’s chaotic crowd (and the traffic) of over 11 million inhabitants. Still, one can escape the jam properly and use the famous Sky Train.

To start the three days in Bangkok, rest and head toward China Town in the evening, where you can find all kinds of street food in the district ornamented with red Chinese-style lanterns. Close the night at one of the city’s many rooftop bars, which include the one you saw in the movie "Hangover."

Shining temples, golden Buddhas and the contrast of old and modern will comprise your following day. Start the day early and visit the ancient temple of Wat Pho, where you can find the 46-meter-long (150-foot-long) reclining Buddha, Buddha images and the residential areas of the monks. The temple complex is also known to be the first public university in the country and is still serving as a school for teaching Thai massage.

It is just a short walk to the next destination: the Grand Palace. Having served as the official residence of the kings of Siam and later Thailand since 1782, the palace today is used only for rare ceremonies but is open to visitors who can breathe in the European-Thai-mix architecture. Then, again in the vicinity, you can head to my favorite temple in Bangkok, Wat Arun. Just walk five or 10 minutes to Chang Pier and catch the next ferry that will take you across Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River to the temple. The richness of its architecture catches the eye, encrusted with colorful porcelain and adorned with many statues.

Known as the Temple of Dawn, the temple is worth seeing at sunset while having coffee or dinner at one of the restaurants just across it. For dinner, you can head to Thipsamai and taste Pad Thai, one of the most popular dishes in the country. If you still have the energy for the night, Khao San Road is the right place to go and hang out while enjoying the street food that ranges from Roti, Mango Sticky Rice and even scorpions.

The last morning in Bangkok is great for visiting the Kingdom of Siam’s capital, about 80 kilometers north of Bangkok. The ancient city of Ayutthaya is where you can see the mesmerizing ruins of the town founded in 1350. A few hours

An aerial view of traders and monks in a floating market on a canal in Thailand. (Getty Images Photo)

will be enough to discover the UNESCO World Heritage Site and learn about its heritage. You can take the afternoon to visit another of the many temples in Bangkok or the city’s most unique shopping destination on the Chao Phraya River, IconSiam.

You can find restaurants offering something for every taste, luxury brands and a traditional Thai food court. Another activity unique to Bangkok is visiting the floating market, which you can access by taking a 40-minute drive to Damnoen Saduak market. Locals offer delicious Thai food, fresh coconut juice or homemade coconut ice cream while you float through the market. It is also a great place to bring back some wood-carved Buddha masks, elephants or other souvenirs home.

On your fourth day in Thailand, take a plane at Don Mueang Airport and leave for Chiang Mai. Thailand’s north boasts its kind of greenery, mixed with Lanna culture and a serene atmosphere. A vast range of activities stands out as a choice here, with the most important ones being to visit the temples of Wat Phra Singh, Wat Chedi Luang, a stroll through the town’s oldest market Talat Warorot, Doi Suthep National Park while trekking and climbing activities are also preferred in the mountains of the north.

Having finished most of the attractions in one day myself, I chose to spend one day having a day trip to Chiang Rai, which is just three to four hours from Chiang Mai by bus to visit the White and Blue temples and the northernmost point of the country where the borders of Myanmar and Laos intersect. For my last day in the north, I chose to be with the Karen tribe, which lives high in the mountains in Chiang Mai and is known for herding elephants. Only accessible with a 4x4 truck, I visited one of the families of the tribe, which had been caring for elephants for seven generations, and listened to the beautiful stories and difficulties of raising these giants. I recommend any animal lover to interact with these fascinating giants in their natural environment in ethical conditions.

Although it may sound like a lot of work, heading from Thailand’s north to the country’s south, to Phuket, will only take two hours. This is part of the vacation where you can enjoy some downtime, the splendid coastlines, white and unspoiled beaches, and green as much as the eye can take in. After running around and visiting tourist attractions, we decided to spend a few days at one of the many resorts and relish the sun.

Phuket offers many stunning beaches, including Nai Yang, Mai Khao and Surin Beach in the north and Patong, Karon and Naiharn in the south. If you prefer the crowd and liveliness, go for the south, but if you want to relax and enjoy the serene beaches, go for the north. My choice was Nai Yang Beach, off the beaten path and not well-known by tourists. The beach is also close to the airport. If you do not want to spend three or four days tanning and enjoying the sea, visiting Khao Sok National Park in the north could be one adventure. Covered by the oldest evergreen rainforest in the world and home to substantial limestone mountains, it is a fascinating one-day trip to explore the region’s fauna and nature. Snorkeling, diving, windsurfing and sailing are other activities you can do during your trip to Phuket.

After regaining your energy at the beaches of Phuket, spend the next three days in Koh Phi Phi. Speedboats and ferries will take you to the island of Krabi province in as short as one or two hours. The island has an impressive viewpoint if you can conquer the 343 steep stairs and offers one of the most legendary nightlives. One of the must-dos while on Phi Phi is island-hopping.

The Andaman Sea boasts so many undiscovered spots, bays and islands that it is impossible to see them all in one trip. However, Koh Phi Phi is a convenient place to hire a long-tail boat that will take you to places such as the world-renowned Maya Bay, the location of the movie “The Beach,” which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Monkey Beach, where you will have the chance to feed the inhabitants of the island (so don’t forget to bring some fruit), Phi Leh Lagoon where you can swim in its crystal clear turquoise waters and Viking Cave, the most extensive cave of Phi Phi Leh and home to a famous bird’s nest. Although too far with a long-tail boat, you can visit Krabi Island and Railay Beach if you have time left in Phi Phi.

As the trip ends, you can head back for your flight to Bangkok using Phuket International Airport. But you will have an intense urge to return to visit the many other provinces, beaches and spots left to discover in Thailand.