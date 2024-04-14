The 12th International Orange Blossom Carnival kicked off in Adana amid fervent enthusiasm, aiming to spread the aromatic joy of the orange blossom scent far and wide. Welcoming both locals and visitors from afar, the carnival commenced its festivities on April 13 and promised a week-long celebration until April 21.

The festivities have created a lively atmosphere in different parts of Adana, offering various fun activities. The carnival aims to bring people together in happiness and celebration, showcasing the love and passion inspired by the orange blossom fragrance.

This year, for the first time, the Orange Blossom Carnival will feature richer content in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's Türkiye Culture Road Festivals.

The 12th edition of the International Orange Blossom Carnival, included in the festival lineup, kicked off in Adana with the participation of Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

As citrus and orange trees bloom, heralding the arrival of spring, the beautiful scent emanating from the flowers enchants both the city's residents and the visiting tourists, Adana, Türkiye, April 13, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Speaking at the meeting held at the Adana Museum Complex, Minister Ersoy said: "There will be events at 30 locations in Adana, with approximately 500 activities planned. Around 1,000 artists will participate in Adana and nationally, 40,000 artists will join."

Numerous events were held at Atatürk Park, Merkez Park, and the Adana Museum as part of the carnival. In the evenings, popular artists met their fans at both Atatürk and Merkez Park. The festivities began early in the morning and culminated with an evening concert, filling the streets of Adana with enthusiasm.

Visitors from outside Adana expressed their appreciation for both the city and the carnival, praising the entertainment, weather and delicious food. The carnival will conclude on April 21 and food stands within the carnival framework will open in Merkez and Atatürk Park starting from April 17.