The 13th International Orange Blossom Festival in Adana will be held with the theme "Children of the World." According to a statement from the event's committee, the festival, part of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will take place from April 4 to April 13.

It will feature a variety of cultural, artistic and fun activities, including performances by volunteer groups. On Saturday, April 5, a costume parade will be held as part of the festivities.

This year’s event will include a special "children’s activity area," offering workshops, stage performances, theater shows and play areas. it will also feature performances by popular cartoon characters as well as educational and fun activities.

Several special exhibitions will be held at historical sites such as the Adana Museum Complex and the Çırçır Culture Center, allowing art lovers to experience unique displays.

Concerts will take place at Merkez Park (Central Park) and Atatürk Park and performance groups from the United States, Japan, Latvia, Hungary, Russia and Ukraine will also showcase their talents.

Ali Haydar Bozkurt, the visionary founder and president of the festival's committee, expressed his excitement about this year’s event, noting that it continues to grow each year, attracting more visitors to Adana. He emphasized that this year’s carnival would be particularly special.

Bozkurt also highlighted that the event would become a grand celebration, bringing together children from Türkiye and around the world.

"Many fun, educational and developmentally enriching activities will take place for children. Children from all over the world will send messages of friendship and peace from Adana. They are our future and our hope," he said.

He further emphasized that the carnival program would feature exciting projects and performances, with a special focus on the activities the children will participate in.

Bozkurt concluded by inviting everyone to join the carnival in Adana, a city rich in history, culture, nature, gastronomy, health, education and sports tourism.