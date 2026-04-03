Why you'll fall in love with (and spend a fortune in) Belgium's fashion capital

When people think of the world’s major fashion hot spots, Paris, Milan or London usually come to mind right away. But there’s one city that offers all of that while exuding a unique, almost magical tranquility. I’ll admit it: I found Antwerp incredibly beautiful. But beyond the classic postcard scenes, I was particularly fascinated by one thing: shopping. If you’re tired of seeing the same brands and designers in every European city center, you should definitely give Antwerp a chance. Here, fashion isn’t a one-size-fits-all affair, but an expression of the highest individuality.

Train station like a palace

Even your arrival in the city makes a real statement and sets the tone for the rest of your stay. Antwerp-Centraal Station is often – and quite rightly –described as one of the most beautiful in the world. With its massive glass domes, elegant marble and golden details, it feels more like a cathedral or a stately palace than a mundane transportation hub. It serves as the perfect starting point for a discovery tour that immediately transports you to a world where aesthetics and craftsmanship take center stage.

The entrance hall of the Antwerpen-Centraal railway station, Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 16, 2018. (Shutterstock Photo)

Neighborhood of dreams

Right next to this architectural masterpiece beats the heart of the global gem trade. The Diamond District is a place steeped in myth and history, where billions of dollars change hands within an area of just one square meter around Hoveniersstraat. It’s fascinating to know that nearly every diamond in the world has been here at least once to be traded, certified or cut. The unique blend of traditional Jewish merchants and modern, international experts gives the district a distinct atmosphere. Anyone looking for a sparkling souvenir will find expertise and a selection here that is unmatched anywhere in the world, often directly at the source and at prices that would be unthinkable in traditional retail.

Avant-garde of 'Antwerp Six'

Antwerp shines not only for its diamonds, but above all for its boldness in fashion. Since the 1980s, when the legendary “Antwerp Six” revolutionized the fashion world, the city has been a pilgrimage site for anyone seeking something special. Especially around Nationalestraat and the fashion district, you can feel this creative spirit on every corner. In the concept stores and small boutiques, you’ll find colorful, boldly curated collections unlike anything I’ve seen before. It’s a wonderful mix of avant-garde high-end fashion by local talents and wearable yet unconventional pieces that stand out refreshingly from the fashion mainstream.

Antwerp's diamond district, also known as the Diamond Quarter (Diamantkwartier), a famous area within the city of Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

Where to indulge your style

Dries Van Noten (Het Modepaleis): An absolute must-see, even if you just want to browse. The flagship store, located in a historic building at the corner of Nationalestraat and Kammenstraat, is a total work of art. The interior design, the fabrics, and the way the collections are presented all embody the spirit of the “Antwerp Six.”

Het Modepaleis (The Fashion Palace), the historic Dries Van Noten store since 1989, located in the heart of Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 23, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

Stephan Schneider: Right behind the Modepaleis (Reyndersstraat), you’ll find the store of another renowned designer from the Antwerp School. His style is more minimalist and very wearable—perfect for anyone who loves high-quality fabrics and timeless yet distinctive design.

Graanmarkt 13: This is more than just a store. It’s a concept store, a restaurant, and an apartment all in one. Here you’ll find a carefully curated selection of fashion, accessories, and interior design that perfectly captures that “Antwerp look”: understated yet extremely stylish.

Ensemble: Located on Abbinstraat, this shop is a must-visit for fans of independent labels. Here, collections by young, up-and-coming designers are often mixed with established brands, creating exactly the “eclectic mix” that you found so fascinating.

MoMu Shop: If you’re already at the Fashion Museum, you should definitely stop by the shop. There you’ll often find exclusive coffee-table books, accessories by local designers, and small art objects that you won’t find anywhere else.

Vintage treasures

Those who enjoy digging deep and love unique finds will find plenty to delight in at the top-notch secondhand and vintage shops. At stores like Riot on Lange Koepoortstraat, it’s not about rummaging through dusty piles, but about finely curated highlights and genuine designer treasures. Another special insider tip for fashion enthusiasts is the infamous sample sales by Antwerp designers. If you’re lucky enough to be in town during one of these sales, you can snag high-quality fashion straight from the studios at a fraction of the original price. It’s this hunt for one-of-a-kind pieces that makes a shopping trip here so exciting.

Architecture as a backdrop

The best thing about Antwerp, however, is that you never have to separate the shopping experience from sightseeing. As you stroll from one shop to the next, you almost automatically pass by the Grote Markt with its impressive town hall and magnificent guild houses. An absolute must-see for anyone who loves aesthetics is the Hendrik Conscience Cultural Heritage Library. The Nottebohm Hall, in particular, exudes a genuine “Harry Potter” vibe and offers a welcome respite. If you want to take in the view in between, take a stroll to the MAS (Museum aan de Stroom) at the harbor. From the rooftop terrace on the ninth floor, you’ll be rewarded with a priceless view of the city, the Scheldt, and the vast harbor.

An exterior view of the Museum aan de Stroom (MAS), Antwerp, Belgium, April 15, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

Cuisine, lifestyle

Of course, there’s no shortage of culinary delights, because as we all know, shopping works up an appetite. In Antwerp, a typical Belgian waffle to eat on the go or a bag of fresh fries is simply a must. For those who prefer something a bit more elegant, Restaurant Fiera – housed in the spectacular setting of the former stock exchange – is the perfect spot for dinner under high ceilings. For a casual lunch, check out the WOLF Sharing Food Market, where urban street food is served in an old warehouse. Antwerp is cosmopolitan, historic and has remained incredibly youthful thanks to its vibrant fashion scene. My advice for your next trip is to be sure to pack a large, empty suitcase – you’ll need it.