Known for its fairy chimneys and underground cities, Cappadocia's wider tourism region offers a wealth of lesser-known attractions across the provinces of Aksaray, Niğde and Kayseri, from rock-cut churches and Roman aqueducts to Ottoman caravanserais, waterfalls, volcanic mountains and traditional cuisine.

The region, home to traces of settlements dating back thousands of years, brings together the legacies of different civilizations in a travel experience shaped by history, culture and nature.

Aksaray's rock-cut heritage

Located west of Cappadocia, Güzelyurt in Aksaray is an important cultural tourism destination known for its volcanic rock formations, valleys and structures carved into stone.

The approximately 5-kilometer (3-mile) Monastery Valley is home to churches, monasteries, monks' cells and living spaces carved into the rocks.

The easily worked volcanic tuff allowed communities, particularly during the early Christian period, to carve places of worship and residences into the rock.

One of the valley's most notable landmarks is the Church Mosque, an important example of early Christian architecture. The structure is believed to have been built in 385 by order of Emperor Theodosius in honor of St. Gregory of Nazianzus, a theologian from nearby Nazianzus (modern-day Güzelyurt). Designed in a closed Greek cross plan, it underwent modifications over the centuries and was later used as a mosque.

Its bell tower was converted into a minaret, while an underground water source known as Ayazma can be reached by descending 35 steps. An underground city near the entrance to the valley also features numerous rooms and tunnels.

Historical spots in Niğde

The Bedesten City Museum and Sungur Bey Mosque in central Niğde reflect different chapters of the city's history.

The historic Sokullu Mehmet Pasha Bedesten, located near the mosque, was restored by Niğde Municipality and converted into a city museum. Built from yellow trachyte stone, the covered bazaar features 48 shops and four chambers arranged along both sides of a vaulted passage.

The museum houses exhibitions on Niğde's history and prominent figures associated with the city.

Nearby, Sungur Bey Mosque is among the notable monuments of the Turkish-Islamic period. Commissioned by Sungur Bey, the Ilkhanid governor of Niğde, it is believed to have been completed around 1335.

The nearly 700-year-old structure stands out for its monumental portals, stonework, wooden doors and decorative details. Its doors feature "kundekari" and inlay techniques, while the wooden pulpit showcases mother-of-pearl craftsmanship.

Tyana Aqueducts still stand

The Tyana Aqueducts in Kemerhisar, a town in Niğde's Bor district, are among the important water structures that have survived from the Roman period.

The system was built to carry water from the Köşk Pınarı spring in Bahçeli to the ancient city of Tyana.

Stretching approximately 4.3 kilometers (2.7 miles), the aqueducts once supplied water to a population of about 30,000. Some sections reached heights of 6 meters (nearly 20 feet), while approximately 1.2 kilometers of the structure remain standing today.

Kazakh culture alive in Anatolia

Altay village in Niğde's Ulukışla district draws attention for its migration history from Central Asia to Anatolia and its preservation of Kazakh traditions.

A significant portion of the village's residents are Kazakhs who migrated from East Turkistan to Türkiye. Their settlement in the village during the 1950s marked the beginning of a new chapter in the area's history.

Named after the Altai Mountains, the community's ancestral homeland, the village offers visitors horseback riding, archery, traditional music and cultural performances.

'Smiling Virgin Mary'

Gümüşler Monastery in Niğde's Gümüşler town is one of the region's important religious and cultural tourism destinations, known for its complex carved into solid rock and its frescoes.

The monastery is believed to have taken shape between the eighth and 12th centuries. Built around a central courtyard, the complex includes a church, rock-cut rooms, tombs, food storage areas and a two-story underground city.

The church, located in the northern section of the complex, is its most significant structure. Designed in a closed Greek cross plan, it features four columns carved directly from the rock.

Its frescoes depict biblical scenes, including the birth and baptism of Jesus and his presentation at the temple, alongside images of the Virgin Mary, apostles, angels and church fathers.

Among the paintings, dated to the 11th and 12th centuries, is a depiction of the "Smiling Virgin Mary and Child Jesus," considered unique in Türkiye. Hunting scenes and animal figures also feature in the artwork.

Kapuzbaşı Waterfalls

Located within Aladağlar National Park in Kayseri's Yahyalı district, Kapuzbaşı Waterfalls are among the region's most striking natural attractions, with water emerging directly from rocky slopes.

A view of a narrow street in the historic area near Kapuzbaşı Waterfalls, Kayseri, central Türkiye, Nov. 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

The site consists of seven waterfalls, five large and two smaller, ranging in height from approximately 30 to 70 meters (98 to 230 feet).

Walking trails, picnic areas and viewing points allow visitors to enjoy the surrounding natural landscape.

Rock-cut churches, monasteries

Erdemli Valley in Kayseri's Yeşilhisar district is known for its volcanic rock formations, shaped by eruptions from Mount Erciyes, and its historical structures carved into the landscape.

The approximately 10-kilometer (6-mile) valley contains churches, chapels, monasteries, residences and stables dating to different periods.

The rock-cut churches from the Eastern Roman period, dating from the 10th to 13th centuries, feature frescoes depicting biblical scenes, saints and apostles.

A winter attraction

Mount Erciyes, one of Kayseri's defining landmarks, rises 3,917 meters (12,851 feet) and is known for its volcanic landscape.

With its summit covered in snow for much of the year, the mountain attracts visitors for skiing and snowboarding during winter and mountaineering and hiking in summer.

St. Eustathios Greek Church

Originally built in 1730 in Kayseri's Incesu district, St. Eustathios Church is among the area's important cultural heritage sites, having undergone several restorations over the centuries.

After being used for different purposes and sustaining damage, the building is being prepared for conversion into the Incesu City Museum following restoration work.

Its upper-floor murals and frescoes depict scenes from Christian history. The paintings, created by artists from different periods, are among the church's most distinctive features.

An Ottoman landmark

Kara Mustafa Pasha Caravanserai in Kayseri's Incesu district is one of the historic structures that have survived from the Ottoman period.

Commissioned by Grand Vizier Merzifonlu Kara Mustafa Pasha in 1670, the caravanserai forms part of the Kara Mustafa Pasha Complex, which also includes a mosque, madrassa, bathhouse and bazaar.

Built from cut stone, the structure features a large central courtyard surrounded by sections designed to accommodate travelers and meet the needs of passing caravans.

Its ribbed cross vault is one of the architectural features that distinguish the building within the larger complex.

Mimar Sinan's footsteps in Ağırnas

Mimar Sinan House in Kayseri's Ağırnas neighborhood is known as the birthplace of Mimar Sinan, one of the Ottoman Empire's most prominent architects, where he also spent part of his early life.

The house features traditional regional stonework and architectural details. Beneath it lies an underground complex carved into the rock, with arches, underground chambers, storage areas and galleries that reflect Ağırnas' historic character.

Canoeing on the Zamantı River

The Zamantı River Canoe Center in Kayseri's Tomarza district offers visitors an opportunity to explore the region through water sports and outdoor activities.

Canoe tours along the river provide views of the surrounding natural landscape, including green spaces and wooded areas.

Local flavors of the region

The cuisines of Aksaray, Niğde and Kayseri offer another reason to explore the region, with each city boasting distinctive traditional dishes.

Aksaray is known for Aksaray tava, sıkma and its geographically registered tahinli pastry. Aksaray tava is prepared by baking lamb with tomatoes, peppers and onions, while sıkma consists of thin flatbread filled with cheese, çökelek or potatoes. Tahinli is made by spreading a mixture of tahini and oil over dough before baking it in a stone oven.

Niğde's culinary specialties include Niğde tava, Niğde apples and Mazaklı meatballs. Niğde tava features diced lamb baked with tomatoes, peppers and garlic. The region's apples are known for their distinctive aroma and flavor, while Mazaklı meatballs are made with lean ground meat, fine bulgur and semolina, then cooked with onions, tomato paste and mint.

Kayseri, meanwhile, is famous for its mantı dumplings, pastırma cured beef, sucuk sausage and yağlama.

Mantı consists of small dough parcels filled with ground meat and served with yogurt and sauce. Pastırma is prepared by salting and drying meat before coating it with a fenugreek-based paste, while sucuk is made from seasoned ground meat that is subsequently dried.

Yağlama, also known locally as şebit, consists of thin layers of flatbread stacked with a seasoned ground-meat filling and is typically served with garlic yogurt.