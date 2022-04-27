Zai Bodrum Coffee Festival will kick off at Turkey's Bodrum on May 6, hosting coffee lovers for three days.

Located in Bodrum, Zai Yaşam is a living space – referred to as a library – designed to appeal to the five senses under the roof of gastronomy, music, cinema, theatre, literature and art. The new generation Library offers an indispensable venue experience.

Inspired by the rich cultural and artistic spirit of Bodrum and Zai Yaşam, the Coffee Festival team presents the journey of coffee from the bean to the cup to the coffee enthusiasts as part of the festival.

Coffee tastings, seminars, workshops, concerts, and exhibitions will greet people at the Coffee Festival, where the important coffee shops of Bodrum, Izmir, Istanbul, Muğla and Ankara will also come together.

The participants will also enjoy live performances by Kerem Görsev Trio feat. & Fatih Erkoç Jazz Project and Gaye Su Akyol.

Emphasizing that they have been working tirelessly for the new event for a long time, “the countdown has begun for our festivals, where we will once again make a big difference in the event industry. Coffee Festivals are considered the world's largest lifestyle events," festival organization Dream Sales Machine's director Alper Sesli said.

Coffee lovers are having fun at the festival, Sept. 29, 2019. (Photo courtesy of the organization)

"Our first stop will be Bodrum. Surprises and a very rich program await our visitors. We make innovative expansions in the unlimited world of coffee by holding each festival within the scope of a certain concept. This year, we aim to reach 200,000 people with all our coffee festivals,” he added.