The ancient tomb of King Mithridates II of the Kingdom of Commagene, located in the Besni district of southeastern Türkiye’s Adıyaman province, continues to draw attention with its remote, rugged setting and unique architectural features.

Known as the Dikilitaş (Sesönk) Tumulus, the 2,060-year-old burial site is perched atop a rocky, high hill in the rural village of Dikilitaş. The site has been under the protection of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums since 1990.

Accessible only on foot, the tomb requires a 40-minute uphill hike from the village center. What sets it apart from other tumuli is its design – carved directly into the bedrock, with a staircase leading to the burial chamber.

“This is the tomb of King Mithridates II, son of Antiochos I, who built Mount Nemrut,” said Mehmet Alkan, director of the Adıyaman Museum, speaking to reporters. “He reigned from 36 B.C. to 21 B.C., and after commissioning the Karakuş Tumulus for his mother Isias and sister Antiochis, he built this tomb for himself.”

Alkan noted that the mountainous terrain has long posed challenges for both researchers and efforts to promote the site to the public. “There’s no road access. You have to hike for about 40 minutes through difficult terrain, which for years made both scientific studies and public awareness more difficult,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Alkan emphasized the tumulus’ significance, stating that it reflects the characteristic architectural style of the Commagene Kingdom. “Like Mount Nemrut and the Karakuş Tumulus, this site is historically important. It’s one of the lesser-known but equally valuable legacies of Commagene,” he said.

Although the tomb has been protected since 1990 and is part of the museum’s registered inventory, Alkan said its remote location has limited broader public recognition. He encouraged nature lovers and hikers to visit the site, offering historical insight and a scenic journey.