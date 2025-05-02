The city of Dubai continues to grow relentlessly and with each visit, you encounter not only new places but even newer ones. Even Google Maps sometimes struggles to keep up with Dubai’s astonishing growth. During this trip, I had the opportunity to enjoy a coffee with Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing. He spoke about Dubai's plans for the next 10 years and extended an open invitation to everyone wishing to visit the city. He highlighted how the city is remarkably well-organized and safe, offering something for everyone to enjoy. He also mentioned that nearly all international schools are already established here and international universities will be opening soon. It's impossible not to admire Kazim's vision, global outlook and forward-thinking plans, which are truly impressive.

İlker Topdemir poses for a photo at Emirates Airlines. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Emirates operates two daily flights from Istanbul Airport, one with the iconic Airbus A380 and the other with the Boeing 777. With its recently upgraded cabins and impeccable onboard service, time truly flies during the 4-hour 30-minute journey. Passengers opting for the A380 are treated to a unique experience, especially in the rear lounge area, where comfortable seating and a selection of gourmet snacks elevate the flight to something extraordinary.

A general view of the cityscape, Dubai, UAE, March 3, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Arte Museum

One of Dubai's newest attractions, the ARTE Museum offers a high-end immersive art experience located in the Dubai Mall, covering approximately 2,800 square meters. Operating under the theme “Eternal Nature,” the gallery features 14 distinct zones. Designed by South Korean digital design company "D’strict," the space utilizes production mapping, multi-image control and sensor-based interactive systems to help visitors engage with and better understand the artworks through technology.

Arte Museum Dubai presents a visionary partnership with the renowned Musee d’Orsay in Paris. Enter a dreamlike realm where iconic 19th-century works by artists like Monet and Van Gogh are reinterpreted through a captivating five-sensory journey.

One of Dubai's newest attractions, the ARTE Museum offers a high-end immersive art experience located in the Dubai Mall, covering approximately 2,800 square meters, UAE. (Arte Museum on Instagram)

Enhanced by orchestral soundscapes and subtle fragrances, the experience breaks through linguistic and cultural barriers, uniting guests with each masterpiece through the shared language of art and innovation.

Explore more than 100 transformed classics, from Monet’s "Water Lilies" to Van Gogh’s "Starry Night," projected on a grand scale across walls and floors in an awe-inspiring immersive media art setting.

After exploring the museum, unwind at the ARTE Tea Bar, surrounded by captivating art and sample refreshing tea-based fruit juice cocktails.

Its hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily.

Museum of Future

This is no conventional museum with ancient relics sealed behind velvet ropes. It is a portal to a visionary future, brought to life by groundbreaking designers, artists and filmmakers. Blending elements of immersive theater, exhibition and themed experience, the museum offers a journey through speculative futures. Each floor feels like stepping onto a cinematic set from tomorrow; spaces you can walk through, interact with and inhabit.

Architecturally and technically, the building is a marvel. It bridges tradition and innovation, using cutting-edge technology to reinterpret classic art forms. Its façade “speaks Arabic,” adorned with the poetry of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the flowing calligraphy of Mattar bin Lahej. The structure itself is futuristic and symbolic. Breaking away from the conventional skyline of glass towers, its unique form tells a story: The ring represents humanity, the green hill below symbolizes earth and the central void signifies the limitless unknown of the future.

Blending elements of immersive theater, exhibition and themed experience, the Museum of the Future offers a journey through speculative futures. (Photo courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

National Geographic named the Museum of the Future one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world, and it's easy to see why. Designed by the Dubai-based studio Killa Design, the building is instantly recognizable for its bold form and dynamic surface. Rising 77 meters, spanning seven stories and housing over 30,000 square meters of exhibition space, it resembles a giant eye with a central void. At night, the Arabic calligraphy cut into its skin glows, turning the entire structure into a beacon of culture and creativity. The immersive environments inside are not just engaging, they are expansive, designed to stretch the visitor’s imagination about what’s possible: for the planet, for society, and for themselves. Behind this experience is a global team of top-tier designers in product, media, exhibitions and experiential storytelling.

Bulgari Hotel Dubai

Exclusively positioned on the seahorse-shaped, manmade island of Jumeira Bay, just a short 300-meter bridge from the heart of Dubai, the Bvlgari Resort Dubai offers a rare blend of secluded island serenity and immediate access to the city’s vibrant cultural core. It is the destination of choice for discerning travelers seeking the privacy and comfort of a residential retreat, with the energy of downtown Dubai just minutes away.

As with every Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, the Dubai resort was masterfully designed by the renowned Italian architectural studio Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel. The aesthetic philosophy mirrors the craftsmanship of a Bvlgari jewel – meticulously pairing rare, raw materials for their color, texture and tactile harmony to shape spaces of enduring beauty. Framed by lush gardens and shimmering pools, the resort evokes the charm of a traditional seaside Italian village, merging Mediterranean landscapes with the natural contours of the Arabian Gulf. The resort features 101 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, along with 20 luxurious hotel villas. Each space is adorned with premium Italian furnishings brands and craftsmanship. Guests are treated to sweeping views of either the Dubai skyline or the Arabian Gulf, with spacious balconies providing the perfect perch to soak in the surroundings.

A general view of the Bulgari Dubai Resort beach, Dubai, UAE, March 3, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Ranging from one to three bedrooms and with the option to interconnect, these villas span between 175 and 540 square meters. Each includes a private pool, gazebo and round-the-clock butler service.

There are two world-renowned restaurants in the hotel.

The first, Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito's Il Ristorante at the Bvlgari Resort Dubai presents an exclusive culinary concept that artfully balances contemporary innovation with classical Italian tradition. Romito distills the essence of Italy into a menu defined by elegant simplicity, where each dish showcases pure, authentic flavors through a modern lens. Echoing the sophisticated design of the original Bvlgari Hotel Milano, the restaurant’s interiors are a study in understated luxury. Every element, from the ambient lighting to the meticulously curated décor, contributes to a refined and immersive dining experience.

Interior view of a room at Bulgari Dubai, Dubai, UAE, March 5, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The second is Hoseki tucked away on the fourth floor of the Bvlgari Resort Dubai. Hoseki offers an extraordinary gastronomic experience curated by chef Masahiro Sugiyama. With just nine exclusive seats, this intimate jewel box of a restaurant redefines fine dining through the artistry of Omakase, the traditional Japanese phrase meaning “I leave it to you.” Guests are welcomed through a Tokonoma, a ceremonial entryway that sets the tone for a deeply personal and immersive culinary encounter. A testament to its excellence, Hoseki has been awarded a Michelin star by The Michelin Guide Dubai for three consecutive years since 2022, and ranked 26th in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants – Middle East & North Africa 2023.

Hoseki restaurant offers an extraordinary gastronomic experience curated by chef Masahiro Sugiyama. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

Atlantis The Royal

Rising 43 stories above the city, the 795-room Atlantis The Royal redefines the concept of luxury in Dubai, standing as a true architectural marvel. Atlantis The Royal is home to six internationally acclaimed, Michelin-style restaurants, complemented by three casual dining venues and a variety of other gourmet outlets. Positioned as a strong contender for the title of the world’s best hotel, it has quickly become a magnet for global superstars and Turkish celebrities alike, making it not only a haven of luxury but also a cultural hot spot.

A city view from Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, UAE, March 5, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Its crown jewel, The Royal Mansion, dazzles with 1,128 square metres of duplex living space and an expansive 476 square meters of terrace. This four-bedroom masterpiece features a private infinity pool and an elegant entrance adorned with century-old olive trees, blending grandeur with serenity.

Spanning two levels, the penthouse suite captivates with its soaring ceilings and panoramic terrace offering uninterrupted views of Dubai’s iconic skyline. Guests can watch the sun rise over the city and unwind in the infinity pool as it sets. A 12-seat dining area invites unforgettable gastronomic moments, with menus crafted by world-renowned chefs. The suite also includes a dedicated butler service, ensuring a stay defined by exclusivity and personalised care.

An interior view of a room at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, UAE, March 5, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

For me, one of the most important aspects of any hotel is its spa, and you can step into a world of tranquility and transformation at AWAKEN, the signature wellness sanctuary exclusive to Atlantis resorts. Rooted in holistic healing, AWAKEN is designed to restore the body, elevate the mind and rejuvenate the spirit. Spanning an impressive 5,045 square meters, this serene haven is inspired by the natural elements and offers a multisensory journey like no other. With 17 opulent treatment rooms and a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor wellness areas, AWAKEN delivers bespoke therapies that marry cutting-edge technology with time-honored traditions, many of which are unique to this spa. From luxurious gold-infused facials to deeply restorative massages, AWAKEN reflects the ultimate evolution of the modern spa experience, brought to life in Dubai.