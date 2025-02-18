Throughout all the countries and cities I’ve traveled to, there are certain places I always make sure to include in my travel plans. While adding the city's main attractions to my list, I always research if there’s a castle to visit. The reason castles captivate me so much is quite simple: their towering walls, stunning architecture and mystical, romantic ambiance deeply affect me. Stepping inside a castle and imagining the lives that unfolded within its walls pushes my imagination to its limits. Moreover, I believe castles are always beautifully positioned in their surroundings.

What do I mean by this? Have you ever seen a castle that isn't surrounded by natural beauty, such as breathtaking mountain views or a picturesque lake? If one does exist, it is quite rare. Castles are carefully located in places of scenic beauty, leaving us in awe.

Throughout my travels, I’ve shared many stories about castles. But here’s a bonus for you: I’ve gathered some of Europe’s most beautiful castles in this article, which I highly recommend adding to your travel route. I hope one day your path crosses with these magnificent landmarks.

Neuschwanstein Castle

When talking about Europe's enchanting castles, Neuschwanstein is undoubtedly one of the first to come to mind. You won’t be surprised that many of the castles I mention are located in Germany, particularly in Bavaria, which is renowned for its castles. The medieval towns in Bavaria, most of which date back to the Middle Ages, should definitely be added to your European travel list.

The Neuschwanstein Castle as seen from the Marienbrücke Bridge, Germany. (Shutterstock Photo)

Located along Germany’s Romantic Road, Neuschwanstein Castle is a perfect final stop for travelers heading south. This castle is known to have inspired the Disneyland logo.

Situated on a steep hill in the village of Hohenschwangau near Füssen, Neuschwanstein Castle also has a fascinating history. Its story is intertwined with that of King Ludwig II, famously known as the "Mad King." The castle is a product of his eccentric personality, a king who longed to live alone in the mountains, away from the world.

Ludwig II spent his childhood and youth away from his parents in Bavaria. When he ascended the throne at 19, he was a reclusive young man, which led to his reputation as "mad." His dream castle became a symbol of his colorful imagination, as he sought to overcome the dullness of his childhood. He built a grand castle across from his childhood home, Hohenschwangau Castle, offering a better view and grandeur.

However, Ludwig’s extravagant spending on the castle led to conflicts with the public and other officials. After years of draining the kingdom's resources on the project, he was removed from the throne at 41. His mental health was questioned and he was sent to Berg Castle under psychiatric supervision. Tragically, Ludwig's life ended mysteriously on the shores of Lake Starnberg, where he was found dead alongside his psychiatrist.

The castle was opened to the public shortly after his death to help recoup the project's expenses. Today, Neuschwanstein is one of the most visited castles in Germany and the world.

To reach the castle, you can take a horse-drawn carriage or enjoy a leisurely walk while taking in the scenery.

The best spot to photograph the castle from is Marienbrücke (Queen Mary’s Bridge). Located just a 15-minute walk from the castle, this bridge offers spectacular views and is a photographer’s paradise.

If you plan to visit in winter, seeing the castle blanketed in snow is a truly magical experience, although keep in mind that the bridge might be closed. Alternatively, you could add this destination to your autumn itinerary.

I will never forget the moments from my winter journey through snow-covered landscapes. While exploring the castle's mysterious corridors and riding a horse-drawn carriage up to the castle, I felt like a part of this magical story. Be sure to add this spellbinding castle to your itinerary.

Oberhofen Castle

Earlier, I mentioned castles surrounded by natural beauty. Oberhofen Castle is one such example. Located in the village of Oberhofen, just 10 minutes from Thun, this medieval castle impresses with its location as much as its architecture. It sits on the shores of Lake Thun, with the snow-capped Alps as its backdrop.

Located in the village of Oberhofen, this medieval castle impresses with its location as much as its architecture. (Shutterstock Photo)

Parts of the Bern Historical Museum are housed within the castle, which dates back to the 13th century. The castle's stunning surroundings offer an incredible photo opportunity.

For enthusiasts of medieval castles, nearby castles like Spiez, Hünegg, Schadau and Weissenau should also be on your list of must-see attractions.

Bled Castle

If you find yourself in Bled, Slovenia, don't miss the chance to visit Bled Castle, located 130 meters (426 feet) above the lake. From here, you’ll be treated to incredible views of Lake Bled, Bled Island and the Alps. After exploring the castle, enjoy a cup of coffee while trying the region's famous creamy dessert, Kremsnita, a delicious pastry filled with creamy custard and dusted with powdered sugar.

Bled Castle, built in 1011, houses a small museum showcasing medieval tools and artifacts. The hike to the castle is steep, but the breathtaking view from the top is well worth the effort.

From here, you’ll also enjoy a fantastic view of Bled Island and the surrounding Alps – an unforgettable experience.

Hohenschwangau Castle

Hohenschwangau Castle, built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria, Germany, as his personal retreat, is just as fascinating as its more famous neighbor, Neuschwanstein. A guided tour allows you to explore the castle’s interiors. While Hohenschwangau Castle might be overshadowed by Neuschwanstein, it’s definitely worth a visit.

If the weather permits, visit the Marienbrücke Bridge behind the castle for another spectacular view. Nestled against the Alps, this magical castle might make you feel like you're stepping into a fairy tale.

Reichsburg Castle

Located in Cochem, Germany, Reichsburg Castle is a fairy-tale castle with its towering spires. The castle has been destroyed and rebuilt several times in history, with the current structure reconstructed in 1868 by Berlin entrepreneur Louis Frederic Jacques Ravene.

Like many castles, Reichsburg Castle has ties to fairy tales. It's said that Rapunzel was imprisoned in one of the castle's tallest towers, where she let down her long golden hair for the prince. This connection only adds to the castle’s enchanting appeal.

Eltz Castle

Eltz Castle is one of the most beautifully positioned castles located between Koblenz and Trier. Built in the 12th century to protect trade routes, it’s remained in the hands of the Eltz family for generations. While the castle is closed in winter, sections are open during the summer for visitors. Even if you can’t explore the interiors, walking the long path leading to the castle will make you feel like you're stepping into a fairy tale.

Eltz Castle is a medieval fortress nestled in the hills above the Moselle, between Koblenz and Trier, Germany. (Shutterstock Photo)

Bonus Recommendations

Though I haven’t visited these castles yet, they remain on my list of must-see destinations: Stalker Castle and Kilchurn Castle in Scotland, Bran Castle in Transylvania, Chenonceau Castle in France, Cardona Castle in Catalonia, Sintra Palace in Portugal and De Haar Castle in the Netherlands.