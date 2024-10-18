Venice, a city of 391 bridges and 117 islands, has remained a captivating destination for centuries. Bursting with festivals, vibrant crowds and ceaseless activity, this enchanting city is easily accessible from Istanbul, just a two-hour flight away.

Turkish Airlines offers three daily flights from Istanbul to Venice's Marco Polo Airport. If those flights are fully booked or outside your budget, consider flying to Milan and then taking a two-hour high-speed train to Venice. Once you arrive at the airport, reaching your hotel is straightforward, whether by taxi or water bus.

Population and tourism

Home to around 60,000 residents, Venice welcomes an astonishing 13 million tourists each year. Be prepared for heavier crowds, particularly during peak seasons. While the city may seem small at first glance, its seven districts reveal a wealth of hidden gems.

Gondolas float through historic buildings, Venice, Italy, June 3, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

With vibrant streets, colorful houses and charming canals, Venice is perfect for a three-day getaway. October stands out as an ideal time to visit, offering a more relaxed exploration without the usual throngs of tourists.

Accommodation

Belmond Hotel Cipriani

Opened in 1956 by Giuseppe Cipriani, the creator of the iconic Bellini cocktail, this legendary hotel has long attracted royalty and celebrities. Its vintage elegance is preserved throughout, with the main building showcasing a soft Bellini-pink hue adorned with Venetian art and antiques.

Interior room view of Belmond Hotel Cipriani, Venice, Italy, May 9, 2022. (Courtesy of Belmond Hotel Cipriani)

The separate annex in the 15th-century Palazzo Vendramin features lavish Baroque interiors and stunning views of St. Mark’s Square across the Giudecca Canal.

View of the pool at Belmond Hotel Cipriani, Venice, Italy, April 28, 2022. (Courtesy of Belmond Hotel Cipriani)

From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel like you’ve entered a private palace, thanks to the hotel’s exceptional hospitality and attention to detail. The Belmond Cipriani boasts 79 rooms and several exquisite dining options:

Oro Restaurant

A Michelin-starred gem led by Chef Vania Ghedini, offering the finest Venetian cuisine in a stunning setting.

Cip’s Club Restaurant

It is a romantic spot known for breathtaking sunset views and classic Italian dishes. Reservations are a must!

A dessert served at Cip's Club Restaurant, Venice, Italy, June 3, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Porticciolo Pool Restaurant

Specializing in fresh seafood, this restaurant serves a delectable selection, including langoustines, prawns and caviar.

A dessert served at Porticciolo Pool restaurant, Venice, Italy, June 3, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Gabbiano Poolside Bar

A relaxing spot for snacks and cocktails by the pool.

Dining Experiences

Ai Mercanti

This hidden trattoria is a favorite among locals and while it may be tricky to find, the incredible flavors make it worthwhile. Expect to wander through Venice’s narrow streets before discovering this culinary treasure.

Vini di Arturo

With nearly 50 years of history, this intimate restaurant offers a menu crafted from fresh, seasonal ingredients. Reservations are essential, as it operates with just six tables and no online presence.

Il Mercante cafe

Located opposite the Basilica S. Maria Gloriosa dei Frari, this cafe is open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. five days a week, making it a perfect spot for snacks and cocktails in a historical setting.

Caffe Florian

Established in the 1700s, this is the oldest cafe in Venice, famed for its stunning interior and lively atmosphere. Whether for breakfast, dessert or afternoon live music, a visit to Caffe Florian is a must.

Must-see museums

Venice is rich in cultural treasures, and a few museums you shouldn't miss include:

Galleria dell’Accademia

It is one of the most important art museums in Venice and Italy. Be sure to buy tickets in advance to avoid long lines.

Exhibits at the Galleria dell'Accademia di Venezia, Venice, Italy, July 6, 2022. (Shutterstock)

Peggy Guggenheim Collection

Situated in a grand palace along the Grand Canal, this museum showcases works by 20th-century artists and was once home to Peggy Guggenheim herself.

As you wander through the city, don't forget to capture a selfie on the iconic Rialto Bridge, people-watch at St. Mark’s Square, enjoy a scenic boat ride along the canals, admire the majestic Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute and witness a breathtaking sunset from the Ponte dell’Accademia before concluding your Venetian adventure.