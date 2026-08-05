Sometimes the most memorable journeys are not defined by the reason that brings you there, but by the places you discover along the way.

One of the first impressions visitors have of Kosovo begins at Pristina International Airport. Operated by the Turkish company Limak, the airport stands as a visible example of the long-standing economic ties between Türkiye and Kosovo. Arriving in a new country and being welcomed by the name of a Turkish company was an unexpected reminder of how infrastructure can quietly strengthen connections between nations. It was a small but meaningful moment that immediately made me feel connected to the destination.

Stepping into Pristina, I was welcomed by a city full of youthful energy. Its cafes were buzzing with students, public squares were alive with conversation, and every street reflected a generation eager to shape the future. Rather than trying to imitate Europe’s larger capitals, Pristina embraces its own identity with confidence. Modern architecture, independent cafes, creative spaces and a growing cultural scene reveal a capital that is evolving while remaining authentic.

During my visit, the city welcomed thousands of international visitors, bringing an extraordinary atmosphere to the streets. Despite the heavy traffic and crowded avenues, there was a sense of excitement everywhere. Restaurants, cafes and public spaces were filled with people from across Europe, transforming Pristina into a lively meeting point where different cultures naturally came together.

Illustrations of people wearing colorful traditional clothing displayed on the streets of Pristina, Kosovo, Aug. 1, 2026. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

As a fashion designer, I found myself paying just as much attention to the people as to the city itself. Walking through Pristina felt like exploring an open-air fashion exhibition. Festival-inspired fashion blended effortlessly with everyday street style. Cowboy boots, crochet dresses, oversized denim jackets, metallic fabrics, sheer layers, lace details and colorful scarves reflected a generation that dresses with confidence rather than conformity.

What impressed me most was that fashion here was not driven by luxury labels but by individuality. Young people mixed vintage finds with contemporary pieces, creating looks that felt authentic rather than curated. In today’s digital world, where every street corner can become the backdrop for a photograph, personal style has become an extension of identity. Pristina captured that spirit beautifully.

After experiencing the vibrant rhythm of the capital, I traveled to Prizren, a city that immediately offers a completely different atmosphere.

Often described as Kosovo’s cultural heart, Prizren is where history quietly accompanies everyday life. Ottoman bridges, elegant mosques, churches, traditional stone houses and cafes lining the Bistrica River create an environment that encourages visitors to slow down and appreciate the details. Every narrow cobbled street reveals another layer of the city’s multicultural past.

One of the highlights of my visit was climbing to Prizren Fortress, where the panoramic view stretches across terracotta rooftops framed by the surrounding mountains. As the evening light settles over the city, Prizren reveals a timeless beauty that perfectly explains why it is considered one of the Balkans’ most charming destinations.

A general view of the Prizren Fortress, Prizren, Kosovo, Aug. 11, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

The city’s rich culinary scene adds another dimension to the experience. Traditional Balkan flavors sit comfortably alongside Ottoman influences, while local cafes invite visitors to spend hours simply watching life unfold beside the river. It is a place where history is not preserved behind museum walls but continues to exist naturally within everyday life.

Leaving Kosovo, I realized that what stayed with me most was not a single destination but the balance between its two most distinctive cities. Pristina represents confidence, creativity and youthful ambition. Prizren offers history, culture and quiet elegance. Together, they present a country that is steadily building its future while honoring its past.

Sometimes the most memorable journeys are not about the event that brings you somewhere – they are about the people you meet, the streets you walk and the stories a place leaves behind. Kosovo did exactly that, leaving me with a deeper appreciation for a destination that deserves to be explored far beyond the headlines.