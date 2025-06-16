Once primarily associated with winter tourism, Erzurum is also gaining attention as a summer travel destination. Boasting a rich history, stunning natural landscapes, distinctive culinary culture and a cool highland climate, the city has become a favorite stop for many travelers during the warmer months.

Tourists are seen while skiing at Erzurum's Palandöken ski resort in eastern Turkey, Feb. 2, 2022 (AA Photo)

Known for its ski resorts in Palandöken and Konaklı, Erzurum has long been a hub for winter sports in Türkiye. Yet its appeal extends far beyond the slopes. With historical monuments from the Saltukid, Seljuk and Ottoman eras, the city is often described as an open-air museum. Local specialties have also earned it a reputation in gastronomy, attracting visitors who come to taste authentic regional dishes.

An inside view of the Twin Minaret Madrasa, Erzurum, Türkiye, Sep. 4, 2016. (AA Photo)

Tourists arriving via the Touristic Eastern Express, organized tours, or independent travel often visit landmarks like the Twin Minaret Madrasa (Çifte Minareli Medrese), the Great Mosque (Ulu Camii), Lala Pasha Mosque and the Yakutiye Madrasa, embarking on a journey through centuries of Anatolian culture and architecture.

Nature lovers, meanwhile, are drawn to Erzurum’s breathtaking landscapes. The number of visitors to sites such as Tortum Waterfall, Narman Fairy Chimneys and Yedigöller (Seven Lakes) continues to rise each year, contributing to the region’s growing popularity in ecotourism.

According to Nuh Şenol, regional chairman of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) for Northeast Anatolia, there has been a marked increase in tourist activity across Erzurum and nearby provinces in recent years. He attributes this growth primarily to improved infrastructure and long-term investments in tourism development.

A general view of the Narman Fairy Chimneys in Erzurum, Türkiye, Feb. 16, 2012. (AA Photo)

“In recent years, we’ve started to see the same momentum in summer tourism that we previously achieved in the winter season,” Şenol said. “When you combine natural attractions like Tortum Waterfall and Narman Fairy Chimneys with our rich cultural assets, it’s clear why more people are choosing to visit. This growth is encouraging for those of us working in tourism.”

Şenol noted that Erzurum, once quiet during holiday periods, is now a key destination for many tour companies and travel agencies. The increase in demand has motivated local businesses to enhance their services and offerings.

“Our city is developing steadily,” Şenol explained. “Restaurants, hotels and travel agencies are evolving as the number of guests grows.”

He also pointed out that while Erzurum welcomed many foreign tourists before the 1980s, international interest had declined until recently. In the past five years, however, the region has begun receiving increasing numbers of tourists from East Asian countries, Germany and France.

A general view of the Yakutiye Madrasa. (Wikipedia Photo)

“Thanks to the investments in infrastructure, more people are discovering this part of the country,” Şenol said. “While much of Türkiye experiences intense summer heat, Erzurum offers a refreshing highland climate. Add to that our well-preserved historical sites and strong culinary culture and you get a very attractive destination.”

Efforts to promote the city are ongoing. Şenol and his team regularly invite cultural tour operators to explore Erzurum firsthand, introducing them to the region’s unique character.

“By showing these agencies our historical monuments, local cuisine and the many places worth exploring, we encourage them to include Erzurum in their tour offerings,” he said. “We hold at least eight to 10 of these familiarization events each year, hosting between 300 and 600 agencies from both inside and outside Türkiye.”