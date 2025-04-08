Known for its rainbow and red hills, which resemble a natural wonder and boast formations dating back 45 million years, the Oltu district in Türkiye's eastern Erzurum has become a popular destination for photographers.

The area's unique natural beauty is helping to promote the region, with the rainbow and red hills becoming top destinations for nature enthusiasts. These colorful hills, which have formations dating back to 45 million years and are found only in China and Oltu, become even more prominent after rainfall, attracting nature photographers from all over. The hills, located in the rural Tuzla, Yolboyu, Bahçecik and Kaleboğazı neighborhoods, are increasingly drawing the attention of tourists. The region, a favorite for nature photographers, also holds potential to contribute to tourism through its breathtaking views.

A view of the rainbow and red hill in Oltu, Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, April 7, 2028. (IHA Photo)

Fatih Coşkun Etaş, a nature photographer from Erzurum, said, "As nature photographers, we are here in Oltu today. Oltu is home to the natural formations known as the rainbow and red hills. We came to capture these stunning formations after the rain. The views that emerge after rain are truly spectacular. These mountains can be seen in every part of Oltu."

Another nature photographer, Ali Osman Kesen, shared, "As photographers from Erzurum, we came to Oltu to take photos of the rainbow and red hills using both drones and cameras. We invite all nature lovers to visit Oltu."

The district's picturesque landscapes continue to make a mark on tourism and photography, offering a unique glimpse into the power of nature.