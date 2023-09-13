When it comes to a seaside vacation in Türkiye, the first places that come to mind are undoubtedly the Aegean, the Mediterranean and the southern part of the Marmara region. Although it is not considered one of the top destinations for sea tourism by most people, the Black Sea region is filled with places where you can enjoy the summer season along its coastline.

Sinop is one of the cities in the Black Sea region waiting to be explored with not only its beaches but also its natural beauty and historical richness. This small but charming province, embracing the cool waters of the Black Sea, successfully attracts visitors with its unique coastline and the refreshing sea breeze.

It is also a city that hosted many civilizations throughout history and managed to preserve their traces to this day. Such significant structures as the Sinop Fortress and the Fortress Prison provide visitors with a unique historical journey. Nature walks and trekking routes provide the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of forests, beaches and coastlines, starting from the city center. Sinop delights taste buds with its delicious seafood restaurants and local cuisine, satisfying gastronomy enthusiasts as well.

Sinop not only captivates hearts with its natural beauty and historical sites but also with its warm and friendly people. The hospitality of the locals here creates unforgettable memories for visitors.

In the city, you can enjoy a wide range of activities, visit museums, explore coves by canoe or sea bike, and take boat tours to discover the unique coastlines.

A view of the city from its famous fortress, Sinop, northern Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Stunning beaches

Karakum Beach: Named for its fine black volcanic sand, Karakum Beach offers the perfect escape close to the city center. Located in the Yüzgüleç Holiday Village, it provides sun loungers, umbrellas and showers for your comfort.

DSI Beach: Just a short distance from the city center, DSI Beach stands out for its clean and crystal-clear waters. It's an ideal choice for families and larger groups, with its wider sandy shoreline and shallow waters. Amenities such as showers, a cafe and umbrellas are available, and there's a fee for sun lounger rentals.

Bahçeler Beach: Nestled in a forested area, Bahçeler Beach offers breathtaking scenery and fine golden sand. It includes camping facilities, a restaurant and tent areas, making it perfect for a relaxing getaway.

Akliman Beach: Close to the city center, Akliman Beach features a long coastline, warm and tranquil waters, and the opportunity to camp by the beach and enjoy cozy evenings around a campfire. There's no entrance fee.

Sarıkum Beach: Named for its golden sands, Sarıkum Beach is a bit farther from the city center and has been a natural conservation area since 1991. While it remains pristine, it offers captivating blue and green scenery and has no entrance fee.

Ayancık Çamurca Beach: Located quite a distance from the city center, Ayancık Çamurca Beach is renowned for its clear and calm waters, making it a favorite for families. It's free to enter and has pebbles in the water.

Türkeli Beach: Although a bit distant from the city center, Türkeli Beach's unique sand and sea make it a must-visit destination. You can access the site for free.

Büyük Gerze Beach: Not far from the city center, Büyük Gerze Beach, nestled amid forests, offers a peaceful escape in the serene town of Gerze. It's a favorite among those seeking a tranquil holiday, and there's no entrance fee.

Sinop, with its unparalleled natural beauty and unique location along the Black Sea, is a paradise waiting to be explored. While it may be overshadowed by other regions, its hidden beaches promise an unforgettable summer season for all who visit.