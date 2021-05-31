Normalization is almost upon us, with travel restrictions looking likely to be lifted, but most are hesitant to go wild just yet. So, you're looking for beautiful, mesmerizing yet not popular natural wonders to visit, and we have you covered. "There are plenty of fish in the sea," the saying goes. Well, there are also plenty of islands as well where one can enjoy the rugged charm while avoiding the crowds.

The Mediterranean hosts several floating beauties that are sure to be the choice for tourists as restrictions ease, so they're no good for those hoping for fewer crowds. However, the Atlantic is home to a variety of secluded islands that are charming and rugged, hidden gems if you will. So, let us take a look at five of these marvelous havens.

An aerial view shows a boat speeding away from the Islet of Vila Franca do Campo, the crater of an underwater volcano also known as the heart carved by nature due its shape, south of Sao Miguel Island, Azores, Portugal. (Shutterstock Photo)

The Azores: Sunny Santa Maria beckons

The Azores archipelago containing nine islands spans about 600 kilometers (370 miles) in the middle of the Atlantic.

Each island has its own character: Most vacationers head to Ponta Delgada, on the main island of Sao Miguel, which is a great starting point for their adventures.

View from Miradouro da Boca do Inferno to Sete Citades, Azores, Portugal

Santa Maria in the far southeast spoils visitors with its dry climate, inviting them to sunbathe on its golden beaches or go diving in its underwater world.

The beaches at Baia de Sao Lourenco in the northeast or Praia Formosa in the south are especially beautiful.

If you prefer to stay dry, it's possible to hike the 80-kilometer round trip around the island, the longest trail in the Azores.

A panaromic view of the old city rooftops and Cathedral de Santa Cruz in the morning as seen from the Tavira Tower, Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain. (Shutterstock Photo)

Cadiz: Spain's most beautiful peninsula – and Europe's oldest city

At the time of its founding by the Phoenicians some 300 years ago, this Moorish beauty in southern Andalusia was completely surrounded by the sea and remained so until about the 17th century.

Today, the old city is connected to the mainland by a narrow strip of land.

The Atlantic gently laps the stony shores at the pretty beach of La Caleta.

A promenade takes visitors around the old city, and part of the charm is getting lost in the alleys.

Sooner or later, after a few tapas, you'll eventually find yourself back at the water.

A visit to the viewing platform of Torre Tavira, with a 360-degree view over the city's roofs, is an absolute must for tourists.

A panaromic view shows the island and city of Heimaey, which literally means Home Island, at Westman Islands archipelago, Iceland. (Shutterstock Photo)

Iceland's Westman Islands: Life on a volcano

Life on Heimaey, the main island in the Westman Islands archipelago, is like dancing on a volcano.

Older residents still remember the last eruption in 1973: For more than half a year, the Eldfell volcano spewed so much lava that it not only buried 417 houses, but it also enlarged the island by 2 square kilometers.

A group of Atlantic Puffins rest on a hill at Westman Islands, Iceland. (Shutterstock Photo)

Hikers can be forgiven for feeling slightly queasy while visiting the 200-meter-high (655-foot-high) crater.

However, the pay-off, a view spanning all the way to the legendary Eyjafjallajokull volcano on the mainland, is worth the queasiness.

And then there are the puffins: The Storhofdi peninsula offers countless caves where the world's largest puffin colony can be found.

Birds fly near the lighthouse of Muckle Flugga on the Shetland Islands, Scotland. (Shutterstock Photo)

Northern-most Shetland Island: End of the line at Unst

Compared to how long it takes to reach the remote Shetland Islands, a journey to the far north is not much farther.

With two ferry rides, you'll find yourself on Unst, the northern-most of the 16 inhabited islets of the rugged archipelago comprising more than 100 islands.

As if the Shetlands weren't spectacular enough, Unst takes it up a notch in ruggedness, emptiness, wilderness and windiness.

A Shetland pony approaches the camera, Shetland Islands, Scotland. (Shutterstock Photo)

Walking the cliffs on the Hermaness is one of the highlights, offering a view of the small rocky island of Muckle Flugga, whose white lighthouse marks the northern-most point in all of Britain.

However, it's not all wilderness: Pubs can also be found in Unst, such as the Baltasound Hotel. Adjoining wooden cabins offer guests a cozy night's rest and are right by the sea, just above the 60th parallel.

An aerial view of Ile de Brehat shows the cluster of islands and islets in Brittany, France. (Shutterstock Photo)

Flower island of Brittany: Ile de Brehat

Blink and you might almost overlook the small island in the Cotes-d'Armor: Not even 15 minutes by ferry from Brittany's northern coast, Ile de Brehat rises out of the Atlantic Ocean like a jewel.

The Gulf Stream gives the island a special microclimate featuring milder winters, and the hydrangeas, mimosas and decorative lilies seem to be competing to see which can bloom the most spectacularly.

The southern part in particular is fragrant and green, while the north is characterized by its pink granite.

The coastal landscape of Ile de Brehat and the old houses with picturesque gardens on the island can be seen in Brittany, France. (Shutterstock Photo)

Only about 400 people live on the island full time, but luckily there are a variety of charming accommodations for visitors looking for a place to stay.

In addition to the sun, the sea and the natural beauty, the island offers one thing above all: peace and quiet. No cars are allowed.