​Located in the Kartepe district of Türkiye's Kocaeli, the Kartepe Cable Car offers visitors breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views of the autumn hues – shades of yellow, red and green – along the slopes of the Samanlı Mountains.

Stretching 4,832 meters (15,853 feet), this cable car system holds the distinction of being Türkiye’s longest uninterrupted line between two stations. It uniquely allows passengers to enjoy simultaneous views of a lake, mountains and the sea, making it the only cable car line in the country to provide such diverse scenery.

The journey connects Derbent, situated at an elevation of 334 meters, with Kuzuyayla Nature Park at 1,423 meters above sea level. The trip takes between 14 and 22 minutes, depending on conditions.

With spacious cabins featuring glass walls, passengers are treated to unobstructed 360-degree views. During autumn, the scenery transforms into a magnificent natural tapestry with oak, chestnut, ash, plane, maple and beech trees displaying an array of green, yellow, brown and crimson leaves.

Designed to preserve nature

Serhan Çatal, general manager of UlaşımPark – a Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality subsidiary operating the cable car – reminded that the cable car, a half-century dream for Kocaeli, began service in March 2024.

Cable cars glide over the autumn-colored forests of Kartepe, Kocaeli, Türkiye, Oct. 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Çatal emphasized that the project was completed with a strong commitment to environmental preservation. The entire cable car line is built within a forested area without cutting down any trees. Instead, the design cleverly routes the cable car above the trees to minimize environmental impact.

Highlighting its year-round appeal, Çatal explained, “When visitors reach the eighth tower of the line, they are greeted with panoramic views of Sapanca Lake and Izmit Bay. At the top, they arrive at Kuzuyayla Nature Park, where they can immerse themselves in nature.”

The park also offers activity areas for children, along with facilities for dining and relaxation, promising an unforgettable experience in every season.

The cable car operates with three different speed settings, adapting the travel time between 14 and 22 minutes according to passenger volume and weather conditions.

Growing popularity

Çatal shared that interest in the cable car is steadily increasing among residents of Kocaeli, visitors from other cities and international tourists alike.

“Our cable car captivates with its mesmerizing autumn color transitions. Weekends, in particular, see a high influx of visitors, while weekdays are mostly preferred by tourists,” he noted.