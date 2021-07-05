As millions of people are being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in Turkey, the country started to lift restrictions as daily cases continue to decline.

Known as the "city of waterfalls and lakes," Turkey’s northwestern Düzce province became a popular destination for nature-lovers with the start of the normalization process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Düzce, which is easy to access from metropolitan cities such as Istanbul and Ankara, has been attracting a large number of visitors daily after authorities eased the COVID-19 restrictions.

Located between Ankara and Istanbul, northwestern Düzce province reopens to visitors as part of the normalization process. (Shutterstock Photo)

The untouched natural beauties located in the forests in the high parts of the city, including the Aydınpınar and Güzeldere waterfalls and the Efteni Bird Sanctuary, welcome guests with all the picturesque views and peaceful summer splendors.

The tourist region, where the sound of flowing water accompanies the beech and hornbeam trees, offers visitors insatiable views with an array of bright colors.

Gölyaka Mayor Yakup Demircan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that waterfalls in the city are the most popular tourist attractions in the region.

Located between Ankara and Istanbul, northwestern Düzce province reopens to visitors as part of the normalization process. (Shutterstock Photo)

“Unfortunately, our country and the world have been experiencing the coronavirus pandemic for almost one-and-a-half years. We have cleaned the Güzeldere waterfall, Turkey's highest waterfall, and presented it to our guests."

Due to its accessible location, the region is very popular and “30 million people can reach our waterfall in only two-and-a-half hours," Demircan said.