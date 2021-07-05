As millions of people are being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in Turkey, the country started to lift restrictions as daily cases continue to decline.
Known as the "city of waterfalls and lakes," Turkey’s northwestern Düzce province became a popular destination for nature-lovers with the start of the normalization process amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Düzce, which is easy to access from metropolitan cities such as Istanbul and Ankara, has been attracting a large number of visitors daily after authorities eased the COVID-19 restrictions.
The untouched natural beauties located in the forests in the high parts of the city, including the Aydınpınar and Güzeldere waterfalls and the Efteni Bird Sanctuary, welcome guests with all the picturesque views and peaceful summer splendors.
The tourist region, where the sound of flowing water accompanies the beech and hornbeam trees, offers visitors insatiable views with an array of bright colors.
Gölyaka Mayor Yakup Demircan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that waterfalls in the city are the most popular tourist attractions in the region.
“Unfortunately, our country and the world have been experiencing the coronavirus pandemic for almost one-and-a-half years. We have cleaned the Güzeldere waterfall, Turkey's highest waterfall, and presented it to our guests."
Due to its accessible location, the region is very popular and “30 million people can reach our waterfall in only two-and-a-half hours," Demircan said.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.