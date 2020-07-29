Despite an ongoing pandemic, with the assurance of declining cases, many people across Turkey have made plans to turn Qurban Bayram into a short yet relaxing vacation after long months stuck at home.

However, if you are planning to hit the road to pay a visit to your hometown and relatives or are just planning to go on a road trip to the sunny south or cool north, there are certain things you should pay attention to. Not only will the miles you put in be rough on your car but also driving for extended periods of time will test you too. Because of this, it’s important to plan as much as possible for your bayram trip and make sure you have checked everything you'll need.

Here's a simple pre-road trip checklist by Italian insurance company Generali Group to ensure that you have a safe journey and get to your destination in one piece.

Check your car, especially those tires

Spare a few minutes to give your car a good check from head-to-toe (or bonnet to boot), and pay extra attention to your tires. Check the pressure and condition of your tires and make sure that they aren't worn down or you don't have a puncture. Make sure you have a set of spares with you and they are in good condition. It is also a good idea to check your oil, water, breaks and car air conditioning system.

Get a breakdown/repair kit

On the topic of cars and maintenance... Despite giving your car a thorough checkup, you still may be left to deal with unforeseen problems while on the road. Always make sure to have a set of repair tools in your vehicle to use in emergencies. Even if you think it is unnecessary, don't forget that sometimes even the smallest of precautions can save lives.

Follow the rules of the 'new normal'

Make sure you read and adhere to the guidance issued by the Health Ministry to prevent you and your family from contracting or spreading the virus. If you are using modes of public transit, make sure to limit your contact with others as much as possible and maintain a distance whenever possible. Wear a mask properly (nose and chin tucked away behind that mask, hugging the face snuggly) at all times and bring a few extras in case. You can also wear a protective visor.

Get a good night's sleep and rest

Don't let the stress or excitement of the trip disrupt your sleep and get to bed earlier than possible to make sure you get at least seven to eight hours of sleep. This is all the more important for the driver(s). If you start to feel like your eyelids are getting heavy or you are starting to lose your concentration, pull up by the side on the road or stop at a service station for a break and rest or eat until you feel fit for the road again.

Dress appropriately and in comfy clothes

Wearing comfy, non-restricting clothes is important to have a comfortable ride. Skinny or skintight clothing or articles that dig in should be avoided to prevent discomfort while driving or riding in the car. Wear looser-fitted, breathable, comfortable clothing instead.

Choose alternative routes

Even if you will be traveling in your own car, you'll have to download the Health Ministry's "Hayat Eve Sığar" (Life Fits Inside the Home) app onto your mobile phone. The app will not only provide you with your safe-to-travel HES code, but it will also show you the COVID-19 risk status of the roads you are planning to take and suggest alternative routes in high-risk areas. And remember, even if it means you'll have to take a detour or go the long way, the joy is in the journey.