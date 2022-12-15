What countries come to mind when you think of a romantic holiday? I'm sure that the answer to this question will be several countries from different continents for most people. I am quite certain that for most the answer to this question will not be Germany. Now, I will take you to Germany, the country that looks like Europe's industrial heart, however, it is much more than that if you head south.

With chilly, misty air, disciplined, harsh-looking people and the typical image of an industrial country, Berlin may seem cold to many of us, but it also has towns that will drag you into a fairy tale.

With what I will tell you shortly, you can easily sketch a winter route comprising towns on the road called "Romantic Road." I can say that these towns, which look like fairy tales in all seasons, become even more fairy tale-like in winter with their triangular houses that look as if they were drawn with crayons and the snow looks like cream on top of roofs.

On the Romantic Road in Germany. (Photo by Özge Şengelen)

So, let's visit the towns on the Romantic Road of Germany, where winter has begun.

The Romantic Road is a road in the Bavarian region of Germany that turns the cold face of the country into summer. This road and the towns nearby were turned into tourist attraction centers to change the image of Germany after World War II. As a center of attraction, extra attention was given to roads and towns for tourism. Tourists are widely attracted to these alluring landscapes.

As you walk down the road, there are several towns that will make you feel as if you're stepping into a fairy tale. The journey starts from Würzburg in the north and extends to Füssen in the south. You will witness unforgettable winter magic in these towns that sweep you up in their medieval romance.

There are 28 towns and villages close to each other on the romantic route, which extends about 400 kilometers (250 miles). Don't be intimidated by the fact that there are so many towns because the distances between some of them are very short and you don't need to spend much time visiting them.

Of course, some towns are more popular than others. Some of them have castles, historical places and natural beauties that you must see. Rather than explaining 28 towns in detail, I would like to provide you with quick information that will be helpful for you on this journey. For example, you should not return from your dreamy voyage without seeing Neuschwanstein Castle, Eltz Castle and Harburg Castle.

On the Romantic Road in Germany. (Photo by Özge Şengelen)

For those who want to see them all, the names of the towns on the Romantic Road from north to south are as follows: Würzburg, Tauberbischofsheim, Lauda-Königshofen, Bad Mergentheim, Weikersheim, Röttingen, Creglingen, Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Schllingsfürst, Feuchtwangen, Dinkelsbühl, Wallerstein, Nördlingen, Harburg, Donauwörth, FreRainberg, Donauwörth, FreRainghen, Landfur-Augsburg, Rottenbuch, Wildsteig, The Wierkirche and Steingaden, Halblech, Schwangau-Füssen.

Now, let's jump to my suggestions you must see on the Romantic Road route. First, it is very important where you want to start your Romantic Road route. If you want to start from the north, namely Würzburg, Frankfurt will be the most suitable first flight point for you.

If you are going from the south, from Füssen to Würzburg, your first flight point should be Munich. However, for those who want to start from the middle of the Romantic Road and visit a few towns, Nuremberg or Stuttgart can be your first flight destination. I think it would be better to go down from Würzburg on this route. You can explore this road by starting from the top and finishing at NewSchwanstein Castle – which is said to be the inspiration for Disneyland's logo. It is also the last stop of this route.

A view of the Romantic Road in Germany. (Photo by Özge Şengelen)

Eltz Castle

Eltz Castle, located between the cities of Koblenz and Trier, was built to protect trade routes in the Middle Ages. The castle, which has been the private property of the Eltz family since the 12th century, is completely closed during the winter months. In the summer months, the doors of some sections open to enthusiasts. Although you cannot see inside, you may think that you are walking toward a fairy tale by walking on the long road leading to the castle.

A view of the Romantic Road in Germany. (Photo by Özge Şengelen)

These castles, which were built for defense in medieval Germany, are perhaps beautiful enough on their own to take the Romantic Road route. These magnificent, magical castles take you straight back to the Middle Ages.

Würzburg

Würzburg, the first stop of the route, is also the largest town on this road. Do not leave from there without seeing the Residenz Palace and Mainbrucke Bridge – which are on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List.

Rothenburg ob der Tauber

When you arrive at this small town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber on the Tauber River, you will understand why they gave this road this name. There is the world's largest Christmas store in the town, which is home to colorful houses from the Middle Ages on the Tauber River, which means Red Tulip.

You can visit the museum located next to the Kathewohlfart Christmas Shop. The Medieval Crime and Punishment Museum, which contrasts a bit with this town, is also located here. The exhibits inside museums show how people were tortured in the Middle Ages.

The town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, on the Romantic Road in Germany. (Photo by Özge Şengelen)

One of the most entertaining activities you will do in Rothenburg is the Nightwatchman Tour, which is organized at night. The tour is led by a guide who plays a medieval night watchman, wearing old-style costumes and carrying a lantern. You tour the town by following the watchman, while he tells you about the history and mysterious events of the town. This exciting, sometimes creepy tour takes place in many towns on the Romantic Road.

Finally, do not return from Rothenburg without eating Schneeballen, or a "snowball." As the name suggests, this round dessert comes in orange, cinnamon, cocoa and many other varieties of flavors. By the way, you can add Nuremberg, which is to the east of the Romantic Road route, to your route when you come to Rothenburg.

Nordlingen

In my opinion, Nordlingen is the town with the most interesting story on the Romantic Road journey. It also has the most astronomical story. This town was founded in a crater caused by a meteor that hit Earth 14 million years ago. You can learn more about the meteor's story by visiting the Ries Crater Museum in the town, which is surrounded by walls from the Middle Ages.

The town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, on the Romantic Road in Germany. (Photo by Özge Şengelen)

Augsburg

The Old Town Hall, Schatz Palace, Fuggerei, the world's oldest social housing complex, and the puppet theater are must-sees in Augsburg, which is the third-largest city in Bavaria.

Schwangau

I think those who start their tour from Würzburg can look forward to visiting here because this is the town where Neuschwanstein Castle, which inspired Disney's logo, is located. The interior of the castle, which was built by Bavarian King Ludwig II as a personal getaway, is also very interesting. You can tour the inside of the castle with a guide. At the same time Hohenschwangau, where Ludwig II spent his childhood and dreamt of having this magical castle built, is worth seeing. Even though it was overshadowed by Neuschwanstein.

If the weather conditions allow, go to the Marienbrücke Bridge behind the castle and have a look at the castle from there. You will not believe that this magical castle with its back to the Alps is real. You will think that it is out of some fairy tale.

The Neuschwanstein Castle, on the Romantic Road in Germany. (Photo by Özge Şengelen)

Füssen

You can end this journey, starting from the north and going south, in the town of Füssen, built on the foothills of the Alps. Füssen, which was a region where knights lived in the Middle Ages, is now a silent place mostly inhabited by the elderly. Here you can relax, and see the Hohes Schloss Castle and Saint Mang Monastery. In addition, those who are not tired can visit the Austrian border which is close to the town.

The Romantic Road ends in Füssen. However, my husband and I could not slow down, so we added two more towns to our route – about an hour or two away to the east of Füssen. I could not understand why they were not included in the Romantic Road towns. Oberammergau and Garmisch Partenkirchen, which are very close to each other, should definitely be added to this route.

The Marienbrücke Bridge, on the Romantic Road in Germany. (Photo by Özge Şengelen)

Especially in Oberammergau, you will witness how colorful houses turn into paintings, and the heroes of the Grimm Brothers' fairy tales decorate the walls of each house. Finally, while passing through Füssen, do not return without stopping by Ettal Monastery on the way. Visit Ettal Monastery, which is close to these two towns, and let the mystical atmosphere in its garden and inside fascinate you.

Germany, which was never on our travel list when we started traveling, is now our destination, especially in every winter. Despite the freezing winter temperatures, we love visiting see these towns, castles, monasteries and houses under the snow and traveling with the splendor of the white-painted Alps.

On this route, every road with wonderful views leads to a medieval town surrounded by castles and colorful cookie houses. If you want to be teleported into a fairy tale this winter, you should definitely stop by one of these fairy-tale towns for a splendid experience.