Antalya’s Demre district in southern Türkiye, designated a “Cittaslow” or “slow city” by the International Cittaslow Network, is attracting tourists with its pristine blue bays, the award-winning village of Kaleköy, the ancient city of Myra and the Church of St. Nicholas. Kaleköy was recently named the “Best Tourism Village in the World,” making it a must-visit destination for travelers.

An aerial view of the Church of St. Nicholas in the Demre district of Antalya, southern Türkiye, Nov. 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

Historical crossroads

Demre is Türkiye’s 28th and the world’s 307th Cittaslow city. Nestled in a fertile plain surrounded on three sides by mountains, the district has historically hosted numerous civilizations.

Visitors can explore Myra, one of the most important cities of the Lycian League; Andriake, one of the Mediterranean’s largest and most significant ancient ports and the ancient city of Simena in Kaleköy. Touring these ancient sites, travelers encounter amphitheaters, rock-cut tombs and ancient harbor structures.

Museums, natural wonders

Tourists can also visit the Museum of Lycian Civilizations. Next to the museum is a river known as a “bird paradise,” where 126 different bird species can be observed, offering nature lovers a unique experience.

Religious history enthusiasts often visit the Church of St. Nicholas, believed to have been built near the burial site of Myra’s bishop, who inspired the modern-day figure of Santa Claus.

A Santa Claus sculpture on the avenue in Demre, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Nov. 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

Stunning coastal tours

The district’s crystal-clear waters, particularly around Kekova, Kaleköy and Üçağız, draw visitors for boat tours through bays where lush greenery meets the deep blue sea.

Kaleköy, awarded “Best Tourism Village 2025” by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), features the ancient city of Simena. Tourists also explore the region’s submerged city, a relic of the Byzantine and Roman periods, accessible by boat and canoe.

An aerial view of the coast of Demre, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Nov. 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

Agriculture, local economy

Demre is also notable for its greenhouse agriculture. Tomatoes and peppers grown in local greenhouses are exported worldwide. The district combines its historical and natural richness with a peaceful environment, positioning itself for even greater prominence in the upcoming tourism season.

Peaceful community

Demre Mayor Fahri Duran highlighted the district’s natural beauty, historical significance and cultural heritage. He noted that 3,250 families cultivate 18,000 acres of greenhouse farmland, emphasizing that Demre remains a family-oriented agricultural community. However, due to land fragmentation from inheritance laws, many locals are now seeking opportunities in tourism.

A woman pets a dog, Demre, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Nov. 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

Mayor Duran stressed the district’s tourism potential: “Demre boasts important traces of Lycian civilization. Myra and Simena are key ancient sites. The Church of St. Nicholas attracts numerous visitors, and we are home to the world’s best tourism village, Kaleköy. We are now the 307th Cittaslow city globally. With the Mediterranean’s most beautiful waters and longest coastline, we are emerging as a strong tourism destination. Every corner of our district is a treasure.”

A man reads a book while petting a dog as a cat sleep on a coffee table outside a bookshop in Demre, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Nov. 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

He added that Demre offers a peaceful lifestyle with very low crime rates. Currently, the district welcomes around 650,000 tourists annually, a number expected to rise further as Demre gains recognition as a “Cittaslow” city.