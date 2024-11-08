Seoul, the capital of South Korea, is one of Asia's hidden gems. Thanks to long-standing friendship, economic ties and cultural partnerships between South Korea and Türkiye, the two countries have built strong relations and cooperate on various fronts. I recently traveled to Seoul for a week to explore this vibrant city, which has a population of 10 million and whose popularity has been steadily growing in recent years.

The renowned Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

You can visit South Korea with a simple e-visa, and the climate is similar to that of Türkiye. The best months to experience the city are from April to May and September to October. Seoul is six hours ahead of Türkiye and a direct flight from Istanbul takes about 11 hours. Turkish Airlines offers two daily direct flights from Istanbul. If you choose the midnight flight, you can sleep during the journey, which helps reduce jet lag upon arrival. Additionally, on this flight, you'll have the unique opportunity to taste the world’s oldest bread, crafted from wheat grown in the Taş Tepeler region of Anatolia.

This photo showcases the world’s oldest bread, served by Turkish Airlines. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Upon landing at the airport, you might be surprised by the bustling atmosphere, with Korean chatter mixed with music, famous animation characters and a massive crowd. The airport is approximately 50 minutes from the city center by Uber or taxi, depending on the time of day. Interestingly, Uber in Seoul may be the cheapest in the world.

Accommodation options

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Located in the heart of the city, the Four Seasons Hotel offers 317 rooms and suites, each designed with Korean architectural touches. The high-rise building provides panoramic city views, especially stunning as the city lights up at night. With four restaurants and two bars, guests can enjoy a variety of world cuisines. Market Kitchen serves breakfast in the morning and an international buffet in the evening.

Inside a room at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2016. (Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Seoul)

Boccalino is an Italian favorite, known for its pizzas and pasta, while Yu Yuan impresses with its Cantonese-style dishes. Peking duck lovers will be delighted. Akira Back, a Japanese restaurant with Korean twists, is a local favorite for shared dishes. A hidden bar called Charles H is located within the hotel, adding a mysterious touch for guests willing to hunt it down. The hotel also boasts an impressive art collection, with over 160 pieces displayed throughout.

The hidden bar 'Charles H' is located at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Park Hyatt Seoul

Park Hyatt Seoul, located in the upscale Gangnam district, offers 185 rooms and suites designed with minimalist, comfort-focused style. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide an immersive view of the city, while the luxurious bathrooms feature volcanic stone fixtures.

Park Hyatt Seoul, located in the upscale Gangnam district, offers 185 rooms and suites designed with minimalist, comfort-focused style. (Courtesy of Park Hyatt Seoul)

On the 24th floor, The Lounge serves Korean dishes, and on the first floor, Cornerstone offers Italian cuisine. The hotel’s prime location near a large shopping mall and a metro station within a 3-minute walk adds extra convenience, making it a great base for exploring the city's fashionable shopping streets and vibrant nightlife.

The interior of Cornerstone, where Italian cuisine meets sophisticated design in Seoul, South Korea, March 7, 2016. (Courtesy of Cornerstone)

Josun Palace

One of the newest additions to Seoul’s hotel scene, Josun Palace features 254 art deco-inspired rooms and suites. Located in Gangnam, the hotel has three restaurants and a bar. Constans serves an international menu from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and The Great Hong Yuan, located on the 36th floor, elevates Chinese cuisine to fine dining.

The pool of Josun Palace, Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

For those new to Korean cuisine, Eatanic Garden is highly recommended. The hotel’s indoor pool on the 26th floor provides a relaxing spot after a busy day and is a great location for memorable photos.

Exploring Seoul

Seoul is a vibrant, youthful city with endless things to explore. One downside is the early dining hours, which can make it challenging to find open restaurants after 9 p.m. The city bustles during the day but becomes quieter at night. Each neighborhood offers unique attractions and due to the city’s traffic, the metro is the quickest option for getting around, though travel between locations can still take up to 40 minutes. To avoid exhaustion, try not to overpack your schedule.

A family wearing traditional Hanbok, Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Highlights by neighborhood

Jongno District

Gyeongbokgung Palace, one of Seoul’s most important historical sites, was built in 1395 by the Joseon Dynasty and is one of the five royal palaces in the city. In addition to the palace, Jongno is home to popular spots like Insadong, Bukchon Hanok Village and Gwangjang Market, which attracts around 70,000 visitors daily.

This photo showcases the renowned salty ‘pang’ (bread) of South Korea, Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Myeongdong

Myeongdong is Seoul’s shopping mecca, filled with fashion, cosmetics, souvenir shops and street food stalls. Vendors offer local delights such as tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) and odeng (fish skewers), making it a one-stop spot for everything you need.

Traditional tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) served, Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Insadong

Insadong is a cultural hub showcasing Korean arts, crafts and traditions. Insadong-gil Street is lined with art galleries, calligraphy shops and traditional teahouses, making it the perfect place to discover Korean heritage.

The renowned barbecue table of South Korean cuisine, Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Itaewon

Known for its diversity, Itaewon offers international cuisine, fashionable boutiques, trendy cafes and a lively nightlife. The Itaewon antiques market is ideal for finding unique treasures, and the National Museum of Korea, located nearby, houses a vast collection of Korean art.

The renowned Itaewon Square, Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Hongdae (Named after Hongik University)

Hongdae is the heart of Seoul’s art and music scene, and it is known for its vibrant streets filled with cafes, bars, clubs and independent boutiques.

Gangnam

Made famous by Psy’s song "Gangnam Style," Gangnam represents the modern and stylish face of Seoul. Known for high fashion, nightlife and glittering skyscrapers, it’s also the city’s business center. A stroll along Garosugil Street, lined with designer boutiques and upscale cafes, is necessary.