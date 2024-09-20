Turkish Airlines (THY) is promising to introduce a unique culinary experience for its passengers – bread made from wheat sourced from Göbeklitepe, an ancient site in southeastern Türkiye.

Often referred to as the "zero-point of history," Göbeklitepe is home to megalithic structures dating back to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

The bread from the wheat grown in Göbeklitepe will be served for the first time on a flight to New York City on Sept. 22, Ahmet Bolat, the head of the national flag carrier, said.

Bolat shared that this initiative aims to bring attention to Türkiye's rich cultural and historical heritage by offering passengers a taste of bread made from one of the earliest known grains of wheat.

“We will serve the first bread made from wheat sourced from this region, one of our country’s most important archaeological excavation sites, to our passengers, showcasing Anatolia’s rich history and heritage to the world," Bolat announced on social media.

The view of the Göbeklitepe site in Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye, Sept. 8, 2024. (AA Photo)

Göbeklitepe, often described as the world’s oldest temple, has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2011. The site was first discovered in 1963 during a collaborative excavation by researchers from the universities of Istanbul and Chicago.

In promoting the initiative, Turkish Airlines highlighted the connection between history and food.

“Mesopotamia’s water, Anatolia’s sun, civilization’s first grain of wheat have reunited after 12,000 years. From the world’s best onboard catering airline comes the world’s first bread... Coming soon!,” the carrier said on social media platform X.

The region, located in Şanlıurfa province, has gained increasing global attention in recent years, attracting record numbers of visitors.

Göbeklitepe’s appeal has further grown with the introduction of hot air balloon tours, offering visitors a new perspective on this archaeological marvel.