The Erfelek Tatlıca Waterfalls in Turkey's northernmost Sinop province have been offering serene and picturesque attractions as winter covered the site in a blanket of snow. The unique and enchanting site covering 72 hectares (177 acres) of land, was declared a natural park in 2011 by Turkey's Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and consists of 28 waterfalls of various sizes flowing through the deep valley where two forests meet.

Children and their parents enjoy the view of a waterfall at Erfelek Tatlıca Waterfalls Natural Park in Sinop, northern Turkey, Jan. 22, 2021. (AA Photo)

The park has two 1-kilometer (0.62-mile) walking trails and hosts a variety of wild birds and animals including trout, Eurasian jays, owls, ducks, squirrels, martens, weasels, rabbits and roe deer.

Mehmet Uzun, the mayor of Erfelek, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the waterfalls are one of Turkey's greatest sights, attracting visitors throughout the year. Uzun emphasized the significance of the waterfalls, saying: “They add beauty to our district. Thousands of people visit the site in the summer and now it also welcomes visitors in the winter.”

Uzun stated that the allure of hiking over the pure white snow is enchanting for most people. “We have walking trails along the entire waterfall. Trekking along the lush forest with the sound of the water is certainly calming and peaceful,” he said before adding that children love to spend time with the ducks that inhabit the falls' waters.

Uzun pointed out that it used to be difficult to reach the waterfalls during the winter season because of transportation problems. “We have no such troubles now. Our roads are open for the public to enjoy this beautiful view,” he said. Snowfall around the waterfalls offers a rare view to tourists this season, he added.