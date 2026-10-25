Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that tickets for the new season of the Touristic Eastern Express will go on sale for individual travelers at 1:55 p.m. local time on Monday.

“The Touristic Eastern Express will operate a total of 70 trips during the 2026-2027 winter season, with 35 trips in each direction. Services from Ankara to Kars will run from Dec. 21, 2026, to March 10, 2027, while trains traveling from Kars to Ankara will operate from Dec. 23, 2026, to March 12, 2027,” he said.

Uraloğlu said trains departing from Ankara for Kars will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while trains from Kars to Ankara will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Providing details on ticket sales, Uraloğlu said individual tickets would go on sale at 1:55 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 26, and could be purchased through TCDD Taşımacılık’s sales channels.

With scheduled sightseeing stops along the route, the Touristic Eastern Express gives passengers the opportunity to explore the cities it passes through, he noted.

“Trains traveling from Ankara to Kars will make sightseeing stops at Erzincan and Erzurum stations, while those traveling from Kars to Ankara will stop at İliç, Divriği and Sivas stations. Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Anatolia’s historical and cultural heritage firsthand,” he said.