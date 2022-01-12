According to research by the travel experts at ParkSleepFly, Göreme National Park, located in Turkey's central Nevşehir province, is the fifth most popular national park in the world on TikTok.

The study analyzed the view counts of national parks around the world to reveal the most popular national parks on the social media app.

Most of the other national parks to make the list are located in the United States, occupying seven of the 10 spots. Yellowstone National Park is the most popular on TikTok, with 630.3 million views, 339 million views ahead of Denali National Park in second place.

The remaining three sites are Göreme National Park in Turkey in fifth place with 122.9 million views, the Lake District National Park in the United Kingdom in eighth place with 105.9 million views, and Kruger National Park in South Africa in ninth place with 98.7 million views.

The 9,614 hectares (37.1 square miles) of Göreme National Park and the rock sites of Cappadocia were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985 and the area includes seven key parts: Göreme National Park, the underground cities of Derinkuyu and Kaymakli, the Karlik Church and Theodore Church, Karain Columbaria cave complexes and the Soğanlı archaeological site. Since then, tourism in Cappadocia has flourished, drawing visitors in with its historical mysteries and otherworldly appeal.

Here are the top 10 most popular national parks on TikTok across the world:

1. Yellowstone National Park - 630,300,000 views

2. Denali National Park - 291,500,000 views

3. Yosemite National Park - 279,800,000 views

4. Grand Canyon National Park - 249,200,000 views

5. Göreme National Park, Turkey - 122,900,000 views

6. Joshua Tree National Park - 120,800,000 views

7. Glacier National Park - 115,000,000 views

8. Lake District National Park, UK - 105,900,000 views

9. Kruger National Park, South Africa - 98,700,000 views

10. Redwood National Park - 95,200,000 views