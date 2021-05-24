Dalyan Channel, which is famous for its natural beauty that enchants the thousands of vacationers plying the waters on boat tours, is expected to be a favorite for visitors this year as well, especially since the Ortaca district of southwestern Turkey's Muğla has been considered a safe haven during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour boats of Dalyan Channel, which host an average of 1 million tourists every year, have recently been lowered into the water after going through meticulous maintenance. They are now waiting to take visitors on gripping journeys among the labyrinth-like reeds.

The region is also the home of the ancient city of Kaunos, an important seaport whose history dates back to the 10th century B.C. Archaeological excavations at the historical site are still ongoing today.

Ali Mürşit Yağmur, head of the Dalyan Hoteliers and Tourism Professionals Association, said that all preparations in the region have been completed.

"In the coming days, we will start to host tourists from Russia and Ukraine in Dalyan. In addition, we will do promotional activities by showing tourism professionals around our region,” Yağmur told Anadolu Agency (AA).

“We have taken every precaution to have a good season,” he said. “All of the visitors go on a boat trip to Dalyan Channel and visit the reeds, beaches, bird species and historical sites in the region.”

Özay Akdoğan, who has been in the tourism business in Dalyan for more than three decades, stated that all the maintenance and preparations of the boats have been completed and they have been taken down to the channel.

Explaining that nearly 500 boats are serving tourists on Dalyan Channel and all measures have been taken regarding the epidemic, Akdoğan said, "We are ready for the season, all our preparations are complete. We will start to host our guests in the coming days."

Akdoğan stated that they expect high demand this year.

"Our aim is to host our guests who come to Dalyan in the best way as to make them come back in the following years. Around the channel, our guests will see Iztuzu Beach, endangered Caretta carettas (loggerhead sea turtles), mud baths and have an unforgettable holiday."