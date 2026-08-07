Çakıl Island (Pebble Island), located in the Erciş district of Van province, eastern Türkiye, welcomes visitors during the summer months with its cool turquoise waters, a beach covered in white pebbles and natural beauty.

Set along the lake’s northern edge, the island offers an alternative for those looking to cool off in its clear, soda-rich waters. Its shoreline, surrounded by white pebbles and untouched natural scenery, creates views reminiscent of tropical islands.

The beach has become a popular destination, especially on hot summer days, for visitors seeking to spend time surrounded by nature.

An aerial view of Çakıl Island on Lake Van in the Erciş district of Van province, eastern Türkiye, Aug. 5, 2026. (AA Photo)

Visitors enjoy the unique scenery created by Lake Van’s turquoise waters and the white pebbles, relaxing in the natural surroundings until sunset.

Deniz Özçelik, who traveled to Van from Izmir with her family for a holiday, said she was impressed by Çakıl Island, which she visited for the first time.

Saying they would like to return to the region whenever they have the opportunity, Özçelik said: “I had heard a lot about the beauty of Lake Van before. After coming here, I had the chance to see it firsthand. The lake’s saline, alkaline waters is good for the skin. The natural surroundings are truly beautiful. I thought the beach being covered with white pebbles was created later, but I learned that it is completely natural. Çakıl Island is a place worth seeing. If you are in the area, you should definitely stop by. Our country has many beautiful natural wonders waiting to be discovered, not only in the west but also in the east.”

Yusuf Göktü Koç, who visited the region from Ankara with his family, also said he was impressed by Çakıl Island.

“This place is truly beautiful. The view of Lake Van is breathtaking. I really enjoyed Erciş. The shoreline of Çakıl Island is crystal clear. Its turquoise color is reminiscent of the Maldives. I recommend that everyone come and see it,” Koç said.