Cappadocia, the UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its dramatic landscapes and ancient rock formations, has been named the world's best sunset destination in an international tourism study conducted by AllClear Travel Insurance.

The central Turkish region earned a score of 86.1 out of 100, topping the global ranking after being evaluated on weather conditions, scenic quality, visitor experiences and social media engagement. Cappadocia finished ahead of internationally recognized destinations including Waikiki Beach in Hawaii, the Grand Canyon in the United States and the Taj Mahal in India.

Known for its distinctive fairy chimneys, deep valleys and centuries-old rock-carved dwellings formed by volcanic activity millions of years ago, Cappadocia offers visitors panoramic sunset views illuminated by vibrant shades of red, orange and gold.

Popular sunset viewing locations include Red Valley (Kızılçukur), Göreme, Uçhisar and Ortahisar, where thousands of domestic and international visitors gather each evening to experience the region's changing colors.

In addition to its scenic viewpoints, Cappadocia offers a variety of outdoor activities that enhance the sunset experience, including ATV safaris, horseback riding tours and panoramic observation terraces. While the region is globally recognized for its sunrise hot air balloon flights, its sunset landscapes have increasingly become one of its defining tourism attractions.

Beyond its natural beauty, Cappadocia is internationally recognized for its rock-hewn churches, underground cities, historic stone houses and thousands of years of cultural heritage, making it one of Türkiye's most significant tourism destinations.

Visitors welcomed the announcement, describing the region's sunsets as unforgettable.

Yasemin Ilgın, a tourist from Germany visiting Cappadocia for the first time, said she thoroughly enjoyed the scenery and believed the region deserved the top ranking.

"I am visiting Cappadocia for the first time. I really enjoyed this view. I think it truly deserves to be ranked first in the world," Ilgın said.

Visitor Abdulkadir Önügören said everyone should experience Cappadocia at least once.

"Everyone should come and see Cappadocia. Being able to experience the sunset here is very special. I had seen Cappadocia on social media before, which made me want to come and experience this atmosphere myself," he said.

Berfin Çavdar, who traveled from another province in Türkiye, said the region's atmosphere gave visitors a sense of peace.

"You feel as though you are in a completely different world here. Watching the sunset against this landscape is truly an unforgettable experience," she said.

Berke Eren, a Dutch-Turkish visitor from the Netherlands, said he came to Cappadocia to witness what he described as the world's most beautiful sunset.

"We came to Cappadocia to watch the world's most beautiful sunset. The atmosphere here is every bit as incredible as people say," he said.

A Russian tourist visiting Cappadocia for the first time described the experience as deeply emotional.

"This is my first time here. It is incredibly beautiful, with a breathtaking landscape. When I first saw it, I cried. Cappadocia is a very romantic place that embodies love," the visitor said.