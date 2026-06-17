The Gulf of Saros in northwestern Türkiye is preparing for a busy summer season, offering visitors clear waters, secluded coves and extensive natural landscapes, according to local tourism officials.

Saros Gulf lies along the North Aegean coast between Türkiye’s Edirne province – particularly its Keşan and Enez districts – and the Gelibolu peninsula of Çanakkale. The gulf stretches roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) and is known for strong currents that help it self-clean, making it one of the few marine areas with naturally high water circulation.

Officials say the gulf’s clear waters and rich underwater biodiversity have made it an increasingly important destination for diving tourism. The region includes numerous coves, beaches and camping areas, many of which see heavy visitation during the summer months.

A person swims in the Gulf of Saros, Edirne, Türkiye, June 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

Popular seaside spots include Erikli, Yayla, Danişment, Gökçetepe, Mecidiye and the coastal areas of Enez. These beaches and villages are part of a growing network of tourism locations along the gulf’s shoreline.

Beyond beach tourism, the region also supports outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, canoeing, sport fishing and birdwatching. Located about two hours from Istanbul, the area is especially popular for weekend getaways.

Bülent Bacıoğlu, president of the Edirne Tourism Promotion Association told the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) that tourism activity is expected to accelerate as schools close for the summer.

He said the Gulf of Saros is one of the few areas in the region that has largely preserved its natural structure, adding that it offers strong potential not only for seaside vacations but also for nature and sports-based tourism.

“The region has hosted many visitors in past years with its clean sea, beautiful coves and golden beaches,” Bacıoğlu said. “The Gulf of Saros, stretching from the Greek border to Çanakkale, is one of the most important centers of maritime tourism in Thrace, together with the Keşan and Enez districts and surrounding coastal villages.”

He added that the area’s proximity to Istanbul, Tekirdağ, Edirne and Balkan countries provides a transportation advantage, making it a preferred destination for families seeking quiet and peaceful holidays.

Bacıoğlu emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism development and said efforts continue to protect natural areas and maintain environmental cleanliness.

People swim in the Gulf of Saros, Edirne, Türkiye, June 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

He also noted that tourism investment in the region has been increasing each year, with a growing number of hospitality and food-service businesses improving the area’s appeal.

Looking ahead, Bacıoğlu said he expects increasing interest from visitors from Balkan countries, adding that the region remains relatively undiscovered despite its accessibility.

“We want more people to discover this beautiful corner of our country, which is not widely known but very easy to reach,” he said. “Accommodation and food services are improving every year. We encourage visitors to experience both the natural beauty and local cuisine during the summer season.”

He also highlighted the availability of campsites catering to a range of budgets, noting that tent and caravan tourism have become important alternatives for visitors seeking more flexible travel options.

Bacıoğlu said the Gulf of Saros is not limited to beach tourism, pointing to a wide range of activities available across the region.

“Many activities such as nature walks, cycling tours, canoeing, sport fishing and diving can be carried out here,” he said. “With its rich underwater life, Saros is among Türkiye’s leading diving destinations. Visitors can spend time in close contact with nature and experience a variety of tourism activities.”