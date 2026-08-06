The historic Kadıkalesi site in the Aegean district of Kuşadası in western Türkiye has been added to UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List as part of a multinational heritage nomination.

According to a statement from the Aydın Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, Kadıkalesi was added to UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List as part of the serial nomination "Trading Posts and Fortifications on Genoese Trade Routes from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea."

The addition recognizes the site's archaeological significance, strategic location and rich cultural heritage, strengthening its status as one of Türkiye's key candidates for future inscription on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Kadıkalesi, also known by its historical name Anaia, served as an important settlement along medieval trade routes connecting the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

Archaeological excavations at the site are continuing under the direction of Suna Çağaptay of the Department of Art History at Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University's Faculty of Letters.