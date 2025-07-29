Canola, lavender and sunflower fields in Tekirdağ, on the northern coast of the Marmara Sea, attracted thousands of tourists to the city throughout the season.

The fields located in the city center and districts became a focal point of interest for visitors from early May to mid-July.

Many people coming from nearby provinces captured the best photo shots of the decorations created within the canola, lavender and sunflower fields.

The lavender and sunflower fields, resembling natural studios, became a popular spot throughout the season, both for photography enthusiasts and those who wanted to spend time in nature.

Ömer Faruk Karaküçük, the provincial director of Culture and Tourism, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the canola, lavender and sunflower fields in Tekirdağ added color to the city’s tourism.

Karaküçük stated that Tekirdağ is a city that draws attention not only with its historical and cultural richness but also with its natural beauty. “Especially the canola, lavender and sunflower fields attract thousands of visitors every year and captivate them. These colorful fields add both aesthetic and value to our city and make an important contribution to tourism,” he said.

He noted that photographers captured the beauty of the colorful fields through their lenses, and these images reached a wide audience via social media and digital platforms.

Karaküçük emphasized that the events organized in the canola, lavender and sunflower fields have given a significant boost to the city’s promotion. “These vast lands are not only used for agriculture but also attract great interest with their visually stunning landscapes. These beauties serve as a natural studio for photographers. Naturally, our citizens flock to these areas to take souvenir photos. Every day, hundreds and sometimes even thousands of people come to Tekirdağ to enjoy these unique scenes. The interest of both domestic and foreign tourists is growing steadily. These unique and colorful fields offered by nature have further strengthened Tekirdağ’s tourism power,” he added.