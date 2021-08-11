Known as “the Aegean Maldives,” with its white beaches and turquoise-colored sea, western Turkey’s Izmir hosts numerous bays and comes forth as a developing region in terms of tourism.

Numerous bays of various sizes between the areas of Bademli and Denizköy, in the Dikili district of Izmir, await visitors looking for “a peaceful and a quiet vacation.” Northern Aegean’s Dikili attracts attention with its healing thermal springs and 40 kilometers-long (25 miles-long) beaches.



Dikili district of Izmir awaits visitors looking for a peaceful and quiet vacation. (AA Photo)

Bademli and Denizköy areas, located around 120 kilometers from the city center, hosts numerous bays of various sizes which have not been fully discovered.

Bays with many shades of blue and green create a marvelous display. Visitors can travel the entirety of Garip Island and a part of Kalem Island – which are mandated as protected zones – via a boat excursion.



The Hanımın Bay, Pissa Beach and Killik Bay offer beautiful scenery. The Akvaryum Bay, sandwiched between two islands, is known for its crystal clear waters.

There is also a thermal spring on the upper side of the beautiful Hayıtlı Bay. The thermal waters of the Ilıca Bay, emanating naturally from underground, also have healing properties.

Untouched beauty attracts visitors

Visitors coming to the region can also travel to nearby touristic locations including Bergama, Ayvalık and Foça. Veysel Sezgin, who is a tourism manager near Hayıtlı Bay, said to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter that there are dozens of untouched bays which attract tourists that seek isolated vacation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sezgin stating that they invite foreign and domestic visitors that seek a peaceful vacation to the region, “This region remains untouched; with its maiden bays, nature, weather and natural beauties attract attention. It was unknown to many until couple years back,” he added.

“During the pandemic, people grew tired of staying home and thus jumped at the chance to get out of their homes and seek new experiences in new places. People, particularly from Ankara, Istanbul and abroad are coming to the region to get to know these areas,” said Sezgin.

According to Sezgin, the main attributes of these areas are that they are untouched and peaceful, plus they are cheaper and more convenient. The region is usually buzzing with visitors on weekends.

Joyful and peaceful environment

Sezgin underlined that visitors should avoid littering as this has often sparked accidental fires in the past.

Koral Atay, enjoying a family vacation in the region, said he decided to visit after hearing about it from a friend. Other than the bays in Dikili, he stated that he loved Kalem Island as well.

“We really enjoyed our time there. We crossed to Kalem Island by boat. There is a calm bay located there. We spent a joyful time with the kids. The sea was conveniently shallow and clean, so the kids enjoyed it. We went on a walk around the island and had the opportunity to see the bays on the other side of the island. What led us to the walk was the olive trees. The area offers a very peaceful and calm environment for those seeking a quiet vacation,” said Atay.



Atay’s spouse, Burcu Atay, also underlining the peaceful environment of Dikili, said: “The color of the sea resembles the Maldives, this what attracted us in the first place. We enjoyed our time there. The bays are very enjoyable and it is possible to jump off and swim while riding a boat. The kids were very happy to swim in the bay. This trip was worth it.”