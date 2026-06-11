When we flew to the elegant and diplomatic Swiss city of Geneva, we already had at least a small idea of what was waiting for us. Even though it was just a stopover for us, we still felt we couldn’t leave without seeing it properly.

From everything we had read and heard, Geneva is a city that masterfully blends history, nature and luxury in every single street. But even so, no matter how organized and aesthetically pleasing a big city is, it always carries a kind of invisible intensity – a constant pace that quietly pushes you to keep moving.

Right at the moment we wanted to step away from that rhythm, slow down a little and let our minds and bodies rest, we shifted our route from Geneva toward a completely different world just 45 minutes away: the fairy-tale town of Annecy, France.

As a family, we’ve always preferred discovering small towns with hidden character – places that feel lived in, where you can sense stories in the streets, rather than huge, crowded, cosmopolitan cities. Big cities wake up your mind, but small towns genuinely calm your heart.

After Geneva’s busy, polished streets, stepping into Annecy felt like finding an oasis. It was as if we had arrived somewhere that quietly recharged us, where time slows down and where you’re reminded once again of the pure calm of traveling itself.

Now, with the peaceful fairy tale of Annecy behind us and the majestic heart of the Alps waiting ahead in Chamonix, France, how about we explore Annecy step by step, corner by corner? Here is the travel guide I prepared for you, one that will surely enchant anyone who loves small towns.

Even though Annecy is small and easily explored on foot, it is rich enough in history and beauty that you can spend days discovering every corner. Each street holds historical details and visual moments worth pausing for. To truly feel the soul of the town, I strongly recommend slowing down and wandering without rushing from place to place.

A general view of the Old Town of Annecy, France. (Getty Images Photo)

Vieille Ville, Old Town

The moment you step into Annecy, it immediately becomes clear why it is called the “Venice of the Alps.” The Thiou Canal, which originates from the lake, flows right through the heart of the town, wrapping it like a gentle embrace.

The Old Town area, Vieille Ville, is completely closed to motor vehicles, making it a true paradise for walking.

Along the canal, you’ll see 16th- and 17th-century pastel-colored houses, with geraniums spilling from windows, all reflected beautifully on the water’s surface, creating a stunning scene.

The best thing to do here is without a doubt to forget the map and simply get lost in the streets. Narrow passages, cobblestone roads, tiny handmade souvenir shops and the smell of freshly baked croissants drifting from bakeries will accompany you as you wander.

Sit at one of the small canal-side tables in Annecy, watch the water flow and enjoy the feeling of simply being there without rushing. After big cities, this silence and aesthetic calm does something truly good for both your mind and heart.

The castle on an island (Palais de l'Isle) and Thiou river, Annecy, France. (Shutterstock Photo)

Island Palace

While walking through the Old Town, you will eventually come across an iconic structure standing right in the middle of the Thiou Canal, like a ship splitting the water in two. This is the Palais de l’Ile – the Island Palace.

This stone building, which dates back to the 12th century, is one of the rare architectural landmarks in the world with such a unique setting.

Over the centuries, it has served many different purposes: It was once the administrative center of the Counts of Geneva, later a courthouse, a mint and for the longest time, even a prison.

One of the classic Annecy experiences is to admire it from the bridges surrounding it, and of course, to take photos with the palace framed behind you.

A scenic view of the medieval Chateau d'Annecy rising above the rooftops of the old town, Annecy, France. (Shutterstock Photo)

Annecy Castle

Following the slightly inclined, charming stone streets that rise from the Old Town, you will eventually reach the impressive Chateau d’Annecy (Annecy Castle).

Built between the 13th and 16th centuries, this castle once served as the official residence of the Counts of Geneva. Over time, it was affected by fires and wars, but through restoration, it has survived to the present day.

Today, the castle hosts temporary art exhibitions. But beyond that, the most breathtaking part of visiting it is the view itself.

From the courtyard, you can look out over the deep blue, crystal-clear Lake Annecy, along with the surrounding Alpine mountains stretching across the horizon.

Lovers' Bridge

Annecy is not only peaceful, but it also has a deeply romantic side. One of the best examples of this is the Pont des Amours (Lovers’ Bridge).

This bridge connects the two largest green areas of the city: Jardins de l'Europe and Le Paquier.

On one side, a tree-lined canal flows gently toward the lake. On the other, you’re greeted by an endless view of crystal-clear water and snow-covered peaks stretching into the distance.

Standing here, feeling the Alpine breeze and watching the swans glide across the water, you really feel the meaning of peace.

The sign of the bridge of lovers with locks, Annecy, France, Aug. 1, 2024. (Shutterstock Photo)

Boat tours

One of the main reasons Annecy feels so special is its lake, which is often described as one of the cleanest in Europe. Even from the shore, you can clearly see the stones beneath the water and fish swimming through it.

There are several ways to enjoy it, depending on your style:

Comfortable guided large cruise boats

Large sightseeing boats depart from the main piers, offering relaxed 1 to 1.5-hour tours. From the open deck, you can enjoy the wind while listening to commentary about the region’s history. The boat passes fairy-tale-like medieval castles along the shore and small luxury Alpine villages at the foot of the mountains. If you want to make it even more special, some cruises offer lunch or dinner on board. Watching the sunset over the lake while dining is an unforgettable experience.

Electric and motor boats

For those who love independence like us, one of the most fun options is renting small electric or motor boats from stands along the lake.

Some of these boats are guided and can take up to 10 people. We joined a guided speedboat tour for 10 people. During the ride, we slowed down at times to enjoy the Alpine views, feeling the wind and the refreshing waters of Annecy in a truly memorable experience.

Nostalgic and fun, pedal boats

If you want something more active, you can rent one of the colorful pedal boats lined up near the shores, especially around Pont des Amours. Some even come with slides. You can glide across the water slowly and even swim directly in Annecy’s incredibly clean lake.

Tourists walk on the boulevard in the harbor of Annecy, France, May 21, 2025. (Shutterstock Photo)

Gastronomic pause

One of the best things about small towns is how food discovery feels just as personal and warm as walking through the streets.

Annecy is a wonderful place where refined French cuisine blends with the local flavors of the Alps.

In the local restaurants set beneath stone buildings along the canal, you will often smell traditional Savoie dishes like fondue and raclette. Being so close to Switzerland, cheese fondue is especially common here. It’s definitely something you should try.

But if you prefer something lighter, small crepe shops hidden in the streets offer fresh fruit or chocolate-filled French crepes, which are perfect for a relaxed break.

For a quick sweet stop, you should also visit the famous historic ice cream shop Glacier Perriere. You might find a long line outside, but their handmade, natural-flavored ice creams are absolutely worth the wait.

A general view of Chamonix with Mont Blanc in the background, Chamonix, France. (Shutterstock Photo)

Next stop: Chamonix

Annecy became an incredible stop that reignited our love for small towns and, after Geneva’s intense city atmosphere, truly soothed our souls. Thanks to its slow-paced lifestyle that naturally strips away stress, we absolutely fell in love with it. The sense of calm we tend to lose in the rush of big cities was something we regained completely in this little “Venice of the Alps.”

After Annecy, we turned our route toward somewhere far more dramatic and adventurous. The famous mountain town of Chamonix, France – set at the foot of Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest peak – was waiting for us with its cable cars and glaciers.

See you next time, when I’ll share what we discovered in Chamonix after the calm of Annecy.