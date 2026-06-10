There are many beautiful coastal destinations along the Mediterranean, but few offer the unique experience of Side. Here, history is not confined to museums or archaeological sites separated from everyday life. Instead, it becomes part of the journey itself. Every street, every corner and every sea view is accompanied by reminders of the civilizations that once flourished here.

Located in the district of Manavgat on Türkiye’s southern coast, Side was one of the most important ports of ancient Pamphylia. Over the centuries, it was shaped by Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine influences, leaving behind a remarkable collection of monuments that continue to define the town today.

What immediately strikes visitors is how seamlessly ancient history blends with modern life. Restaurants, boutiques and cafes stand alongside Roman walls and centuries-old ruins. Rather than feeling like a city built around an archaeological site, Side feels like an archaeological site that continues to live and breathe.

A view of the Temple of Apollo ruins in the ancient city of Side, Antalya, southern Türkiye, June 9, 2026. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

Glass walkways, ancient streets

One of the most fascinating features of the town is its glass walkway system. As you stroll through the center, transparent glass panels allow visitors to look directly beneath their feet and see the excavated ruins below. Walking across these platforms creates a unique connection with the past, offering a rare opportunity to observe ancient structures while continuing your journey through the town. It is a thoughtful way of preserving history while allowing modern life to coexist with it.

The ancient theater remains one of Side’s most impressive landmarks. Built during the Roman period, it once hosted thousands of spectators and still stands as a testament to the engineering achievements of the era. Nearby, visitors can explore the ancient agora, city gates, baths and monumental streets that reveal the sophistication of this once-thriving port city.

A view of the ruins at the ancient city of Side, Antalya, southern Türkiye, June 9, 2026. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

Sunset at the Temple of Apollo

No visit to Side would be complete without experiencing the Temple of Apollo. Situated dramatically at the edge of the sea, the temple has become one of Türkiye’s most photographed historical sites. Arriving near sunset is particularly magical. As the Mediterranean sun dips toward the horizon, the white marble columns are bathed in golden light, creating a scene that feels almost cinematic.

Beyond its historical significance, Side offers a relaxed Mediterranean atmosphere. Palm-lined promenades, turquoise waters and charming streets invite visitors to slow down and enjoy the surroundings. Whether exploring ancient ruins, dining by the harbor or simply watching the waves from the waterfront, there is a sense of tranquility that defines the destination.

As a fashion designer, I often draw inspiration from the places I visit. Side reminds me that heritage and contemporary life do not need to exist separately. They can coexist beautifully, just as ancient stones and modern architecture do here. I have always believed that we are all voluntary ambassadors for our country, and through my collections I strive to share the stories, culture and beauty of Türkiye with international audiences.

Ancient statues at the ancient city of Side, Antalya, southern Türkiye, June 9, 2026. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

Side is more than an archaeological treasure; it is a living reminder of Türkiye’s extraordinary ability to preserve its past while embracing the present. Walking across a glass pathway and looking down at ruins beneath your feet, you are reminded that history is not something distant here – it is quite literally part of the path you follow.

For travellers seeking both cultural discovery and Mediterranean charm, Side offers one of the most memorable experiences on Türkiye’s coastline. It is a destination where every step tells a story, and where the past remains wonderfully present.