Washington, known as the "heart of America," is the nation's capital. With a population of nearly 1 million, it's a city perfect for living, with its natural beauty, orderliness and tranquility.

In this city, where museums are free, lush parks abound and numerous delicious restaurants compete, September and October are particularly enjoyable times to visit. The weather is pleasant and the city is less crowded with tourists.

Colorful houses line the river, with a scenic sky and clouds above, Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2022. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Public transportation is incredibly convenient and for those who prefer cycling, there are well-maintained bike lanes throughout the city. Electric scooters are also a popular mode of transportation.

Turkish Airlines operates daily direct flights from Istanbul to Washington Dulles International Airport. The journey takes about 11 hours. From the airport, you can reach the city in 35 minutes by taxi, Uber or transfer service, or in about an hour by public transportation.

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC

The Waldorf Astoria Washington DC is located on Pennsylvania Avenue in the historic Old Post Office building (built in 1899). The hotel is within walking distance of the National Mall, historic monuments, Smithsonian museums, luxury shopping spots and world-renowned restaurants. With 263 rooms and suites, it offers some of the largest accommodations in the city. From the moment you enter, you're greeted by a breathtaking space adorned with high ceilings, large windows and dazzling chandeliers. This grandeur continues into the rooms, which feature spacious seating areas, high ceilings and Carrara marble bathrooms.

One of the hotel's must-see features is its massive clock tower, inspired by the bell towers of Westminster Abbey. Visiting this historic clock tower not only provides panoramic views of the city center but also offers insight into the history of the Old Post Office.

The hotel boasts three distinctive restaurants. At Peacock Alley on the lobby level, you can enjoy classic American and international dishes. Sushi Nakazawa features a 20-course gourmet menu curated by the chef – reservations are highly recommended due to limited seating. Lastly, The Bazaar by José Andrés serves renowned Spanish cuisine.

The interior design of the suite room at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Washington, D.C., U.S., May 31, 2023. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Situated between the White House and Capitol Hill, the hotel is conveniently located within walking distance of the National Mall, popular Smithsonian museums and over 30 luxury shops. It also offers easy access via subway to destinations like Arlington National Cemetery and the National Portrait Gallery. The airport is just 8 kilometers (5 miles) away.

Pendry Hotel

Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf is a landmark on the Wharf marina, notable for its striking modern architecture that harmonizes with its riverside location. This boutique hotel features 131 rooms and offers amenities such as a saltwater pool adorned with cabanas and striped umbrellas, rooms with views of the Potomac River and three distinct bars and restaurants.

The city's sunset landscape viewed from the Pendry Hotel, Washington, U.S., Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The Pendry Bar on the lobby level boasts dark decor, excellent cocktails and snacks, creating a sophisticated and mysterious atmosphere. My favorite is Moonraker, a rooftop lounge with stunning river views enclosed in glass. In warm weather, the walls open up, transforming the space into an inviting indoor-outdoor area. Here, you can savor Japanese delights like Tokyo fried chicken and sushi and enjoy a Cuzu cocktail (Roku gin, St-Germain, cucumber, yuzu, mint and Fever-Tree lime-yuzu soda) while taking in the view. It might just be one of the most Instagrammed terraces in Washington.

The interior design of a room at the Pendry Hotel, Washington, D.C., U.S. (Courtesy of Pendry Hotel)

Cafes, restaurants

Georgetown Cupcake:

A must-visit for dessert lovers. Although there may be long lines, the visual appeal and delightful aromas make the wait worthwhile. Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Clyde’s

A classic American restaurant and a Washington institution with 11 locations. The menu is consistently excellent, especially the hamburgers. Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, it's an ideal choice and a true American classic worth visiting.

The stylish interior design of Clyde restaurant. (Courtesy of Clyde Restaurant)

SHOTO Restaurant

Located in Washington's new Midtown Center, Shoto is a popular spot with a spacious yet inviting atmosphere. The decor is striking, featuring well-adjusted lighting, a volcanic stone installation hanging from the ceiling, ivy-covered walls and rich-toned wood surroundings. The space was designed by Noriyoshi Muramatsu of Tokyo-based Studio Glitt, renowned for creating luxurious environments like Zuma. Shoto opens daily at 5 p.m. and offers well-crafted drinks, an impressive selection of Japanese whiskies and exquisite Japanese dishes such as sushi and robata grill specialties. The gyoza, grilled chicken wings, soft-shell crab maki, A5 Wagyu beef tacos and yuzu cheesecake are unforgettable.

Fine Dining at Shoto restaurant, Washington DC, U.S., June 6, 2023. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Ted’s Bulletin

One of the most famous diner-style restaurants in America. Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, Ted’s is among the best in this category. The place is known for its large portions and delicious desserts, often drawing long lines. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Ted’s has several locations across Washington. It's a place I highly recommend, earning a 10 out of 10 from me.

A dish served at Ted's Bulletin restaurant, Washington, U.S., July 3, 2023. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

ANJU Restaurant

Anju is a must-try restaurant located in the Kalorama neighborhood. Chef Angel Barreto, who has worked in top restaurants for years, has created a wonderful menu that blends modern and traditional Korean flavors. The shareable dishes, combining sweet, salty, sour and spicy elements, are legendary. The main courses are quite large, so keep that in mind when ordering.

A dish served at ANJU restaurant, Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2022. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Silver Lyan Bar

Located in an old bank building in downtown Washington, the Silver Lyan Bar is part of the Riggs Hotel, opened by the Lore Group. This is one of the city's most popular spots, known for its ambiance, menu and cocktails. The bar has a branch in Amsterdam and has become a favorite post-work destination. Without a reservation, it's nearly impossible to get a table. After dinner, it’s definitely worth experiencing.

Dedicate a day in Washington to exploring its museums and monuments. Since many of the key sights are within walking distance of each other, you can easily visit them all in one go. My favorites include the Lincoln Memorial, Thomas Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument, the White House and the U.S. Capitol.

Ilker Topdemir sits on the stairs of the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2022. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

If you have time, also visit Arlington, Georgetown, Alexandria and the historic site at Mount Vernon, which includes George Washington's home and burial place.