Imagine a fairytale city embraced by the chilly northern winds, cold yet welcoming you with the famous philosophy of “hygge” that warms your heart the moment you step inside. This is Copenhagen, a place where Hans Christian Andersen’s mermaids, colorful brick houses and the quiet reign of bicycles come to life.

As the modern world moves faster every day, Copenhagen gently reminds us of the value of slowing down, enjoying a cup of hot coffee and sharing sincere moments with friends.

When we arrived in Copenhagen from the airport, we were greeted by the city’s unique rhythm. As we reached our hotel, the calm atmosphere in the lobby and the sight of people deeply engaged in conversation by the fireplace, drinks in hand, made us truly believe that time would slow down here.

Even in March, Copenhagen proved itself a northern city with its harsh winds and cold weather. Despite the cold and wind, we were ready to explore every street of this city.

Nyhavn, dance of colors on water

After settling into the hotel, we headed to Nyhavn to watch the sunset and end the day peacefully.

Nyhavn, those iconic postcard images everyone associates with Copenhagen, became the starting point of our journey. This 17th century harbor, once a hub for sailors and merchants, is now one of the city’s most recognizable faces.

As we walked slowly along the waterfront, the colorful reflections dancing on the water created unforgettable scenes etched into our memory. The vibrant houses lining the canal became the backdrop of lasting memories and their warm tones seemed to warm us even in the freezing air.

Nyhavn is also home to number 20, the house where Hans Christian Andersen once lived. Seeing this inspiring setting, it’s easy to understand how he may have drawn inspiration from it and that his world-famous works were no coincidence. With that thought, we eagerly looked forward to our next stops.

'Little Mermaid,' Kastellet

The next stop after the harbor can be the "Little Mermaid" statue and Kastellet. About a 15-minute walk away, by the water, the melancholic and proud figure of the mermaid awaits you.

It’s worth noting that the statue is smaller than expected. According to legend, this bronze figure carries the longing of an impossible love and a world beneath the sea.

Just behind the statue rises Kastellet, one of the best-preserved star-shaped fortresses in Europe. When we added it to our route, we expected a challenging climb. After all, castles are often built on high ground with steep paths. We remembered how exhausting it was to climb castles like Eltz, Neuschwanstein and Bled.

However, since Copenhagen is relatively flat, Kastellet is not situated at a great height. Instead, it features strategic defensive design elements. The star-shaped structure is surrounded by lush green moats, one of its key defensive features.

The star design is said to provide defenders with a continuous 360-degree field of vision. The fortress complex also includes a windmill in its garden. Built in the 17th century to supply flour and oatmeal during sieges, this windmill is now one of the most iconic photo spots. It is the last remaining original windmill in the area and has been preserved as a historical symbol.

Today, although it still retains its fortress identity, it also offers a peaceful space for walking and relaxation.

Amalienborg Palace, Marble Church

Copenhagen is home to several palaces, but if you plan to visit Amalienborg Palace, you should time your visit carefully.

We planned ours at 12 p.m. If you arrive early, you can first visit the Marble Church (Frederik's Church), located just behind the palace, with its massive and striking dome.

This church was one of the most impressive structures we saw in the city. Its grandeur from the outside alone proves it is one of Copenhagen’s most magnificent buildings.

After visiting the church, make sure to be in the palace square before noon. A large crowd gathers to watch the changing of the guard ceremony, forming a semicircle around the square. The ceremony takes place behind the large equestrian statue in the center, so if you stay too far back, it may be hard to see.

Amalienborg Square with the palaces and the statue of King Frederik V., Copenhagen, Denmark, May 11, 2025. (Shutterstock Photo)

Rosenborg Castle, King’s Garden

Located in the heart of the city, Rosenborg Castle shines with elegance. It was once used as the royal family’s summer residence and now houses the royal jewels.

The King’s Garden (Kongens Have), where the castle is located, is a lush green retreat for those looking to relax in nature within the city.

A general view of Rosenborg Castle, Copenhagen, Denmark. (Shutterstock Photo)

Freetown Christiania

If you think Copenhagen is only about order and aesthetics, think again. This area proves that a rebellious spirit also exists within the city.

Founded in 1971 on a former military site, the residents of Christiania created a self-governing community with their own rules, flag and unique lifestyle. At the entrance, you’ll even see a sign that reads: “You are now leaving the European Union.”

From the moment you step inside, it becomes clear that Christiania is a creative pocket of chaos within Copenhagen’s otherwise perfect order.

Stroget Street

If you want to feel the pulse of Copenhagen, Stroget is a must-visit. It is known as one of the longest pedestrian streets in the world.

Stretching from City Hall Square (Radhuspladsen) to the elegant Kongens Nytorv, this street offers everything from luxury brands to local designer boutiques and allows you to encounter the best of Danish aesthetics.

As you walk along, accompanied by street musicians and performers at every corner, you can stop at one of the iconic squares, enjoy a coffee and experience the “hygge” philosophy firsthand.

And one last tip: Since Denmark is the birthplace of LEGO, don’t miss visiting the LEGO Store on Stroget. The large store in Copenhagen is one of the brand’s most important showcases in its home country.

Many people walk and sit near Stork Fountain on Amager Square Amagertorv at the Stroget pedestrian zone, Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 19, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

Rendetaarn, Round Tower

Just a few steps from Stroget rises Rundetaarn (The Round Tower), one of Copenhagen’s most iconic landmarks.

What makes this 17th-century observatory unique is that you don’t climb stairs to reach the top. Instead, you walk up a wide spiral ramp.

Once at the top, you’re rewarded with a stunning panoramic view of the city’s characteristic red-roofed houses and narrow streets. With both its architecture and its breathtaking view, it absolutely deserves a spot on your travel list.