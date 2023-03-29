Like many situations in Türkiye, the whole experience of having a handyman, such as a plumber or an electrician, fix something in your home comes with some unique quirks from the expected norm. Let this serve as your guide on how to find the right person to fix your problem, tips on scheduling, what to expect and some of the pitfalls.

The right handyman

Whether it is a plumber, electrician, carpenter, welder, air conditioner or internet installer, or more, in Türkiye, there isn’t a custom of looking in a phonebook or simply searching the world wide web. While these methods may seem simple, yet are not here, surprisingly enough, there is a much simpler method of sourcing help. It’s called “word of mouth.” That’s right, here in Türkiye, finding a handyman and near anything is best done by simply asking others for recommendations.

Asking friends, neighbors and acquaintances for their best plumber, for example, is all par for the course here in Türkiye and can make for great conversation. No one would bat an eye were you to ask a neighborhood vendor, especially at the corner shop markets, i.e. "bakkals," for any sort of fixer-up service you may need. Chances are they will have the answer, but if not, stopping by your local real estate agent will most likely guarantee you walk away with some contact numbers. There are many Facebook groups with expats in different regions in Türkiye. You will find that many people will have posted such queries or recommended someone who provided good service.

Armut.com is a website and app with a search engine of tradesmen for various services rendered where you can also get price quotes. This is a newer method of locating services and is extremely helpful. However, I can’t vouch whether all available handymen will be registered to their system. Thus, I stick to the tried-and-true method of asking people personally who they prefer to work with.

To plan or not to plan

Once you have gotten the contact number, you would think the next step would be to call. But you would be wrong. The next step is preparing yourself to be ready at a moment’s notice should the handyman you need be available when you call. If they can answer the phone, they may be available to help you immediately. And if you can catch them at that moment, rather than trying to rope them into a future date, the whole process will most likely take place much easier and faster.

While it may seem to make more sense to schedule a specific day and time for a handyman’s arrival, I must forewarn you that there is a high likelihood that the transaction may not transpire in the way you intended. Not only is it challenging to plan for the near future here in Türkiye to begin with, as many factors can change circumstances in an instant here, but Türks just don’t seem to place the same importance on having a scheduled meeting time. Most handymen will refrain from even guaranteeing they will come at a specific hour and will instead issue out a time slice of the day, such as by saying “in the morning” or “in the afternoon.” And we, the poor souls desperately seeking help, just simply need to take it with a grain of salt and be grateful to even be on the handyman’s radar.

I can’t tell you how long I have called to prebook an electrician or some other skilled worker, an “usta,” as they are referred to here in Türkiye. When I ask an “usta” if they can come to fix something later in the week, nearly every time, I am told to call back the morning of or, at most, the night before. I don’t know why this is, but I do know that Türks are notorious for their spontaneity and making last-minute bookings, which was a finding from a study on hotel reservations.

Waxing poetic

Love it or leave it, this is how life is here in Türkiye; you go with the flow and just try to enjoy the ride. It would be unpleasant for all if one were to complain about timing, and most Türks would not. This is also because Türks tend to see the whole picture, are incredibly patient, and give people the benefit of the doubt. Suppose a handyman doesn’t show up at a specified time, rather than chastise them try to be patient. Chances are a Turk would first consider that chances are the said worker is fasting, might have other personal obligations or may even be grieving loved ones lost in the quake. No matter how long someone may make you wait, it is never worth making a fuss over it and bringing a black cloud to what could still be a positive transaction. In other words, don’t sweat the small stuff and consider any delays being delivered by the universe for you and not to you. Consider their cancellation as some sort of blessing in disguise, and just know that in the end, and after you call and call again, it will eventually all work out.

How to pay

Like paying a bill at a restaurant, settling the score with the handyman you have hired could be the most challenging part of the experience. Similarly to it being difficult to get a handyman to commit to a time, it is also hard for them to commit to a price. It can be hard to quote the hardware price as it fluctuates accurately. You can always ask for an estimate but be aware that the price agreed upon could change, and it may truly not be their fault or due to evil intentions.

All about who you know

While “word of mouth” is how many things operate here in Türkiye, it is also customary to tell the tradesman who recommended you. This lets you form an instant connection and may be an excellent small-talk starter. While certainly not required, and during this month of Ramadan will most likely be declined, but in normal circumstances, most Türks, including handymen, would kindly accept a cup of tea should you offer them one.