The traditional Turkish Festival was held for the 23rd time this year in Washington, D.C. The event, which celebrates Turkish culture, art and food, attracted many Americans and Turkish residents living nearby.

Celebration of Turkish heritage

The annual Turkish Festival brightened Washington’s city center once again. Visitors gathered in the heart of the capital to experience many aspects of Turkish culture firsthand. The festival featured attractions like traditional Turkish coffee and delight (lokum), handmade crafts and lively folk dances.

Folk dance groups from Türkiye and Turkic republics in Central Asia performed on stage, adding a rich variety of cultural colors. Spectators enjoyed the colorful costumes, traditional music and captivating shows, applauding the artists enthusiastically.

Traditional Turkish copper items on display at the Turkish Festival, Washington, U.S., Oct. 20, 2025. (İHA Photo)

Turkish flavors captivate visitors

Food stands offered popular Turkish dishes such as döner kebabs, gözleme (savory pancakes), simit (sesame bread rings), börek (filled pastries), baklava and Turkish coffee. Turkish coffee fortune-telling also attracted special interest from foreign visitors.

A nostalgic highlight was a vintage 1988 Tofaş Doğan SLX car on display, which many American attendees photographed, adding a charming throwback to the festival.

Strong participation

Many Turkish families living in Washington and nearby states came to the festival, with many bringing their children. The event helped strengthen the Turkish community’s unity and gave American guests a chance for meaningful cultural exchange.

Eva Nihal, who hosted a booth at the festival, spoke about the event’s cultural significance: “I run the Eva Team, a real estate company in the Washington area. We’re proud to be part of this festival where thousands from many countries discover Turkish culture, food and crafts. The team did a great job and people especially loved the Turkish coffee fortune-telling and Turkish delight we offered.”

Renowned Turkish kebabs sizzle on the grill at the Turkish Festival, Washington, U.S., Oct. 20, 2025. (İHA Photo)

Festival participant Kaan Öztürk described the event as a bridge between Turks and Americans: “At the 23rd Turkish Festival, a Turkish breeze is blowing through Washington, D.C. With Turkish decorations, food and artists, it’s a day where both Turks and foreigners come together to enjoy and learn about our culture.”

The Turkish Festival has become one of Washington’s most colorful yearly events. Organized with support from the Federation of Turkish-American Associations (ATAA) and other Turkish community groups, the festival plays an important role in sharing Turkish culture and strengthening friendship between Türkiye and the United States.