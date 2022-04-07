Bülent Şit, a medical company employee in Ankara, has an interesting hobby. He creates models of motor vehicles made popular in movies and comics using parts of old sewing machines as materials.

Sharing the models he produced in different sizes and types on his social media account, Şit told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he grew up with the sound of sewing machines because his mother was a tailor, and that's why he preferred using old sewing machines to build his model vehicles.

Bülent Şit holds one of the model vehicles he made out of old sewing machine parts, in his workshop in Ankara, Turkey, March 31, 2022. (AA Photo)

He started producing his own models inspired by model vehicles made of various other materials he saw on the internet. "I started making my own designs for trial purposes, and it was beautiful. Later, I tried to make them more detailed and permanent," Şit said.

Explaining that he is a fan of comics, movies and TV series and that he has an extensive archive on the subject, he said, "I especially aimed to make exact models of the fictional cars in the movies 'Mad Max,' 'Batman,' 'James Bond,' 'Back to the Future' and 'Ghost Busters.'"

However, he also wants to produce models of famous vehicles in classical Turkish movies.

"I would very much like to build Şener Şen's pickup truck in the movie "Zuğurt Ağa" and the car in which Tarık Akan wrapped up Emel Sayın with a carpet. I would really like to make the minibus in "Selvi Boylum Al Yazmalım" using a sewing machine. These models have been produced – but not from sewing machine parts," he explained.

Bülent Şit works in his workshop on a model car in Ankara, Turkey, March 31, 2022. (AA Photo)

He mostly finds the old manual, foot, electric and mini sewing machines he uses to build the models on the internet or from repair shops. Şit explained the process: "I buy 40-50 kilograms (88-110 pounds) of material from scrap dealers. I use meters of hose, strip, paint, sheet metal and metal materials. I combine metals by welding them. I then add the wheels and other accessories and then paint them."

Nearly 200 in four years, with his wife's consent

He learned cutting and welding from craftspeople and developed himself in this field through trial and error. "I got hurt a lot while doing these. I especially injured my hands, I got stuff in my eyes many times and I went to the doctor many times," he explained.

Şit stated that he wanted to make more detailed vehicles that featured doors that could open, turning steering wheels and flashing circuits.

"I have built nearly 200 vehicles in four years. I can produce one a week. I do the welding and cutting work in the workshop. But unfortunately, I do the painting work at home, on the balcony. My wife objected a little because I've spent a lot of time on this hobby. It is not a job to be done without the consent of the spouse. As long as my health allows and I can find sewing machines, I will continue. Maybe I can increase the number of cars to 2,000," he cautiously explained.

He also wants to make models of iconic planes, helicopters and ships. He has not sold any of the works he has produced yet, but he can make special productions in addition to selling some of his models if there is enough demand.

As with similar works abroad, he said, "I have started a project to divide the cars I produce in half to hang on the wall like a painting and light them. They will also be wall decorations."

He said that his mother, who is a retired tailor and lives in Adana, liked the models he made.

He explained that he aims to participate in exhibitions in national and international automobile fairs and museums, especially in the classic automobile fair in Istanbul.

Of course, all of this is only possible with his wife's approval.