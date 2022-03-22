A delegation of gastronomy experts came to Kilis, which sits on Turkey's border with Syria, within the scope of a panel to taste the distinct flavors of the charming region dotted with olive groves.

The panel "Kilis Gastronomy Tourism from Soil to Table" is supported by Silkroad Development Agency (IKA), under the coordination of Kilis Governorate. Speaking at the panel, Kilis Governor Recep Soytürk said that they are carrying out important studies to bring Kilis gastronomy to the fore.

Stating that the quality of Kilis olive oil has increased, "Cold-pressing has increased by 30%. One of our companies won a gold award in the olive oil competition held in Dubai. This shows that we have great potential. Like Göbekli Tepe, we also have an Oylum Höyük. We found 4,500-year-old olive pits there. We also have other materials that are approximately 9,000 years old. We are working on it together." Soytürk added.

Kilis Governor, Recep Soytürk, gives a speech at the panel with the support of Silkroad Development Agency (IKA), under the coordination of Kilis Governorate, Kilis, Turkey, March 22, 2022. (AA Photo)

Highlighting the deficiencies in terms of tourism, Soytürk said that there are very nice restaurants but there is no guide to introduce them. He emphasized that they are working on this matter and the meetings to be held at the end of the trips of the delegation consisting of expert chefs, gastronomic tourism experts and writers who came to the city will be a light for them.

IKA Secretary-General Dr. Burhan Akyılmaz expressed that they hosted the delegation to see the current work of Kilis on gastronomic tourism.

Visiting Kilis Organic Olive Producers Union, the delegation tasted cold-pressed olive oil and local dishes made by women working in Kocabeyli Karaçavuş Süngütepe and Saatli Villages Agricultural Development Cooperative.

Tasting the cold-pressed olive oil, the delegation could not hide their surprise. Professionals who visited the olive oil production facilities, which won gold medals in many competitions in a row, received information from the factory owner.

Gastronomy experts have a tour in olive oil factories and taste cold-pressed oil, Kilis, Turkey, March 22, 2022. (IHA Photo)

"We offered our guests a taste of the Kilis olive oil, which is one of the most important agricultural products ​​of our region. Our olives are geographically indicated and won 12 medals, they have a history of 4,000 years. We, as a development agency, are working on increasing, branding, marketing and exporting Kilis olive oil." Akyılmaz said.

Every harvest season, the women gather the fruit from olive orchards they run just a few meters away from the Syrian border.

Pointing out that Kilis is an important destination center in terms of gastronomy since it is located between Hatay and Gaziantep, "Kilis is one of the cities that can become a brand city in gastronomy tourism with its rich food varieties and geographically marked olive oil that adds flavor to its dishes." he said. Akyılmaz stated that they aim to increase national and international awareness.

"Kilis Gastronomy Tourism from Soil to Table" panel with support of Silkroad Development Agency (IKA), under the coordination of Kilis Governorate, Kilis, Turkey, March 22, 2022. (AA Photo)

Ferah Güneri Bircan, gastronomy tourism development and application specialist, moderated the panel held at Kilis 7 Aralık University.

The panel continued with the speeches of Kilis-born Turkish chef Yunus Emre Akkor, who won an award at one of the world's most prestigious cookbook competitions known as the ‘"Oscar awards" for gastronomic literature, and other prominent names in gastronomy.