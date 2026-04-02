Adana, southern Türkiye, launched the first day of its 14th International Orange Blossom Carnival with a variety of events.

At Merkez Park, the carnival’s main venue, stalls sold food and souvenirs.

The park featured a children’s play area and a stage, where the Adana Metropolitan Municipality Band performed.

Visitors strolled through the event area, joining in on marches and songs played by the band.

As part of the carnival, two exhibitions opened at the Adana Museum Complex: the “Vagabond Sanat Karma Resim Sergisi,” (Mixed Painting Group Exhibition at Vagabond Art Gallery) featuring paintings and small sculptures and “From Stitch to Memory,” showcasing locally crafted beadwork and traditional headscarves.

Gülşah Seydaoğlu, curator of “From Stitch to Memory,” told Anadolu Agency (AA) the exhibition will be open until April 5.

Seydaoğlu explained that women in Adana have traditionally used agricultural motifs in headscarf embroidery. “Women in Adana observed their surroundings and interpreted what grew in the fields, translating these images into new designs on their headscarves. Through embroidery, they transformed nature into art along the edges of their scarves,” she said.

The 14th International Orange Blossom Carnival will continue with concerts, cultural, artistic and sports activities, competitions and a costume parade, concluding on April 5.