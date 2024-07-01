In the Çukurca district of Hakkari province in Türkiye, located near the northern border of Iraq, a major international nature festival was organized. The festival attracted nature enthusiasts, photographers and extreme sports athletes.

Participants engaged in various activities, including rafting, mountain biking, off-road competitions and parachuting. The International 5th Photo Safari and Outdoor Sports Festival also saw the participation of Roman Abildaev, a renowned Russian mountaineer known as the "Snow Leopard," who has climbed in many different countries over the past 20 years.

Abildaev noted that the region, now considered completely safe by Türkiye, offers exceptional opportunities for international athletes and climbers.

Abildaev, invited to the festival by Hakkari Governor Ali Çelik and visiting Hakkari and Şırnak provinces for the first time, expressed, "The natural beauty here is incredible. We can safely and comfortably engage in nature sports everywhere. I particularly recommend that beginner and intermediate-level climbers visit Çukurca."

Speaking to the press, Governor Ali Çelik stated, "Every inch of our region is now completely safe. We are well-prepared to host excellent events in various fields, from snow tourism in Yüksekova to extreme sports in Çukurca. We particularly welcome our athlete tourists to our city."

Çukurca District Governor Mert Kumcu added, "We are making Çukurca a hallmark in rafting, mountain biking and off-road sports."