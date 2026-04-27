The northwestern Turkish city of Edirne will host a series of cultural events next week as part of the Kakava-Hıdrellez celebrations, a festival recognized on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List that symbolizes the arrival of spring.

According to a statement from the Edirne Municipality, the festivities will take place May 5-6 in Sarayiçi, a historic area of the city.

The program begins Tuesday, May 5, with performances by rhythm groups. Throughout the day, stage shows reflecting the rhythmic traditions of Romani culture will be presented, alongside folk dance ensembles from across Türkiye and abroad.

Following a parade, organizers will light the traditional Kakava fire, an emblematic ritual believed to have been practiced for more than 1,400 years. The celebration will continue into the evening with performances by local artists, dance groups and singer Tarık Mengüç.

Music and Romani dance performances are scheduled to continue throughout the night.

On Wednesday morning, May 6, Hıdırellez rituals will be held along the banks of the Tunca River. Residents and officials will gather to release symbolic wish flowers into the water, a tradition associated with hopes for abundance, prosperity, and peace.

Edirne Mayor Filiz Gencan invited the public to attend, calling Kakava and Hıdırellez an important reflection of the city’s cultural heritage.

She said Edirne is “a very special city where different cultures, colors and rhythms come together,” adding that the municipality is committed to preserving and promoting the tradition.

“We will continue to keep this ancient tradition alive, pass it on to future generations, and introduce it to the world,” Gencan said. “We will gather around the Kakava fire, make our wishes, and celebrate the arrival of spring with the unifying power of music and dance.”

She added that this year’s celebration will feature prominent artists, rhythm groups and dance ensembles and that sharing the symbolic lighting of the Kakava fire will be a particularly meaningful moment for participants.