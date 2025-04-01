Nestled in the Marmara Region of Türkiye, Edirne is a city that blends the ancient echoes of past empires, the tranquility of nature and a rich culinary heritage that stretches from royal kitchens to modern-day tables. With deep historical roots and vibrant cultural traditions, Edirne attracts both local and international visitors year-round, offering a unique and unforgettable experience.

Once the second capital of the Ottoman Empire, Edirne is often referred to as Türkiye’s gateway to Europe. Steeped in centuries of history, the city offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the legacies of the Ottomans, Romans and Byzantines, while also enjoying scenic landscapes and delectable local dishes.

Getting to Edirne

Reaching Edirne is straightforward. From Istanbul Airport, travelers can make the 2.5-hour journey by car, while the drive from Ankara takes about six hours. For those who prefer a more scenic experience, train travel is also a popular option.

Historical tapestry

Edirne’s role as a crossroads of civilizations is one of its most fascinating aspects. In 1361, Sultan Murad I conquered the city, making it the capital of the Ottoman Empire until the conquest of Istanbul. During this period, Edirne flourished as a cultural and intellectual center and its architectural treasures stand as a testament to this prosperous era.

The courtyard of the Three Minaret Mosque, Edirne, Türkiye, March 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

One of the city’s most renowned landmarks is the Selimiye Mosque, a UNESCO World Heritage site often regarded as the masterpiece of the great Ottoman architect, Mimar Sinan. This majestic mosque, with its soaring dome and intricate details, dominates the skyline and showcases the pinnacle of Ottoman architecture. Adjacent to the mosque, the Selimiye Complex includes a külliye (complex) with schools, hospitals, and other buildings that reflect the advanced understanding of the time.

Visitors can also explore the Edirne Palace (Yeni Saray), the second-largest palace of the Ottoman Empire after Topkapi Palace. Additionally, the Eski Mosque, known for its massive calligraphic inscriptions, offers a fascinating glimpse into the artistic legacy of the period. The city also boasts the Sultan Bayezid II Complex, home to the Sultan Bayezid II Health Museum, which was once a hospital built in 1488 and offers a glimpse into Ottoman medical practices.

For those interested in immersing themselves in the city’s long history, a visit to the Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Arena is a must. Celebrated since 1362, this ancient tradition is not just a sporting event but a cultural phenomenon that has earned its place on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage. The festival continues to draw thousands of visitors each year to witness the world's oldest wrestling competition.

Among Edirne’s most intriguing attractions is the Sultan Bayezid II Health Museum, located within the Bayezid II Complex. Founded in 1488 by Sultan Bayezid II, this former Ottoman hospital served as a healing center where patients received free treatment. The museum’s exhibits offer insight into the healing practices of the time, many of which combined medical knowledge with holistic therapies.

The museum’s director, Enver Şengül, highlights the unique role of music in the treatment process. In the past, a group of musicians would play calming melodies to help patients recover. This therapeutic approach, combined with the soothing sounds of flowing water and the fragrant scents of nearby gardens, created an environment focused on both physical and spiritual healing. The concept of using music for healing dates back to the Seljuks and continued through the Ottoman era.

Natural beauty

For nature lovers, Edirne offers an abundance of outdoor experiences. The serene landscapes of Saros Bay, the Tunca River and the Maritsa (Meriç) River provide picturesque settings for relaxation or water-based activities. Additionally, the Musabeyli Grove and Lake Gala National Park are perfect for hiking and birdwatching, offering a chance to immerse oneself in the region’s natural beauty.

The peaceful district of Karaağaç, located on the outskirts of the city, is another hidden gem. Known for its quiet charm, Karaağaç is home to a historic train station that has been transformed into an exhibition space, adding a unique cultural touch to the area.

The renowned Uzunköprü Bridge located in Edirne, Türkiye, March 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

Culinary legacy

Edirne’s culinary heritage is as rich and diverse as its history, influenced by its time as the capital of the Ottoman Empire. The city’s cuisine is a delightful mix of flavors, with many dishes passed down through generations and served in local restaurants and homes alike.

A must-try dish in Edirne is the famous Edirne Tava Ciğeri, or Edirne-style fried liver. Made with thinly sliced liver and fried to perfection, this dish has become synonymous with the city. Alongside the liver, Edirne White Cheese, known also as feta cheese, is another regional specialty, offering a creamy and tangy flavor that pairs perfectly with fresh bread and olives.

Edirne’s culinary heritage also includes Kapama, a slow-cooked meat dish and Ciğer Sarma, a flavorful wrap made with liver. For those with a sweet tooth, Edirne’s desserts offer a unique taste of history. Badem Ezmesi, a traditional almond paste, and Deva-i Misk Helvası, a sweet treat with a long-standing Ottoman connection, are just a few examples of the city’s royal-inspired sweets. Finally, no visit to Edirne would be complete without tasting the city’s Almond Cookies (Bademli Kurabiye), a deliciously crunchy treat that showcases the region’s love for almonds.

Crafts, traditions

Beyond its historical sites and natural beauty, Edirne is also known for its vibrant craft scene. Visitors can explore the bustling Edirne Bedesten, Ali Paşa Bazaar and Arasta Bazaar, where local artisans sell handmade goods, organic products and traditional culinary items. These markets provide a perfect opportunity to immerse oneself in the local culture and pick up unique souvenirs.

People wander through the Arasta Bazaar, Edirne, Türkiye, March 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

Edirne’s rich cultural traditions have earned recognition from UNESCO, which has listed several of the city’s practices on its Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Among them are the Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, the art of Ebru (Turkish marbling) and the traditional tile-making craft. Additionally, sites such as the Selimiye Mosque, Uzunköprü and Sultan Bayezid II Complex are part of the city’s tangible cultural heritage, offering a deeper connection to the past.