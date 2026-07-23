The coastal district of Seferihisar in Izmir is attracting growing interest from diving enthusiasts with its rich underwater biodiversity, colorful marine life and expanding professional training opportunities.

The area’s diving sites, especially around the Sığacık bays, are drawing visitors with clear waters, diverse reef structures and routes suitable for both beginners and experienced divers.

Among the region’s most popular underwater destinations are Teos Corner, Sığacık Canyon, the Fishing Boat Wreck, the Coast Guard Boat Wreck, Anfora, Telgraf Cape and Lego Hill. These sites feature deep canyon walls, caves and artificial reef areas, offering divers opportunities to explore a wide range of underwater landscapes.

A diver explores the waters off Seferihisar's Sığacık coast, Izmir, western Türkiye, July 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

Seferihisar’s marine ecosystem is supported by the presence of Posidonia oceanica, a Mediterranean seagrass species, along with abundant algae that contribute to high oxygen levels in the water. The environment provides shelter for numerous species, from microscopic organisms to larger marine animals.

The area has become particularly attractive to underwater photographers seeking colorful micro-creatures, including tiny sea slugs that can be as small as a fingernail. Octopuses, lobsters, moray eels and schools of colorful fish also add to the region’s underwater diversity.

Local diving activity increases during the summer season, especially after schools close and tourism reaches its peak in July. Diving centers offer programs ranging from introductory trial dives to advanced certification courses, including dive master and three-star qualifications.

Schools of fish swim above seagrass beds in the waters off Seferihisar's Sığacık coast, Izmir, western Türkiye, July 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

Murat Kaan Soysal, a diving instructor at TEOS Divers, said the region’s high oxygen levels help support a thriving marine ecosystem.

“High oxygen levels allow many small organisms to thrive here,” Soysal told Anadolu Agency (AA). “These smaller creatures attract other species, creating a chain that brings many different levels of marine life into the area.”

Soysal said the biodiversity of Seferihisar has made it a major attraction for divers and underwater photographers.

A diver explores the waters off Seferihisar's Sığacık coast, Izmir, western Türkiye, July 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

“People start with trial dives, then continue with courses and recreational dives,” he said. “This process contributes to diving tourism in the region.”

Visitors say the experience offers a chance to discover a different world beneath the surface.

Kübra Dal, who traveled from Aksaray for a holiday in Seferihisar, said diving has become increasingly popular and encouraged others to try it.

“I think everyone should include this sport among the things they experience at least once in their lifetime,” Dal said. “It was very exciting and I want to continue professionally by receiving training.”

Marine life covers rocky formations beneath the surface off Seferihisar's Sığacık coast, Izmir, western Türkiye, July 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

Seferihisar resident Tolga Tumba said he had delayed trying diving for years because he was hesitant, but professional instruction helped him overcome his concerns.

“Underwater is truly a completely different world,” Tumba said. “After experiencing that feeling, I wanted to go back into the water immediately.”

Fatmanur Paşa, who began beginner-level diving training after years of rock climbing, said discovering underwater life changed her perspective.

“Everyone talks about fish, but there are so many micro-creatures and sea slugs below the surface,” she said. “There is a huge diversity down there, and I want to continue exploring it.”

With its relatively untouched marine environment and growing diving infrastructure, Seferihisar is emerging as one of Türkiye’s promising destinations for underwater tourism.