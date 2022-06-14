World-famous TV presenter and actor Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia de Rossi opened the holiday season in Turkey's Bodrum.

According to Habertürk, the couple were seen at the pier of the hotel where they stayed the previous day. They then left the hotel by boat and toured the bays of Bodrum, where blue and green meet. The couple are expected to go to another country by private jet from Bodrum, which they visited for the first time.

Turkey's turquoise waters are becoming a holiday paradise for many world-famous artists. After Kate Moss, who had been staying in a detox facility in Bodrum last month, Jason Statham came to Antalya with his family for a summer vacation.

Commencing her career as a stand-up comedian, Ellen DeGeneres rose to fame after her show premiered in 1994. Then her eponymous daytime talk show made her globally recognized. In 2021, she announced that due to a toxic workplace, she would end her show.

Having a $370 million personal fortune, she came to the fore when she sold one of her houses for $13.5 million with a profit of $1.5 million in the past months.