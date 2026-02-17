Efforts to preserve the Van cat are ongoing at the Van Cat Research and Application Center at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYU) in Van, Türkiye, where officials aim to increase both the population and the number of kittens that retain the breed’s original traits.

Known for their lion-like gait, bushy tails and strikingly different-colored eyes, Van cats are considered one of the city’s most important cultural symbols. At the center, staff members carefully care for the cats to ensure their health and well-being.

A Van cat walks in the snow at the Van Cat Research and Application Center of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYU), Van, eastern Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

In the “Cat Villa” on the university campus, special attention is given to maintaining the breed’s original characteristics. Meticulous work is being carried out to increase the number of cats that closely resemble the original Van cat.

Last year, 120 kittens were born at the villa, including 15 “odd-eyed” kittens with differently colored eyes. The center is now preparing for the first birth season of the current year.

Center Director professor Abdullah Kaya told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the university has been working for 34 years to protect the Van cat population.

Abdullah Kaya, director of the Van Cat Research and Application Center, pets a Van cat at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYU), Van, eastern Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

“After completing last year’s birth season, we have started preparations for the new season,” Kaya said. “All stages – vaccinations, weight gain programs and preparation for pregnancy – are ongoing. Throughout the year, we work to restore the animals’ lost weight and condition during birth and nursing so that they can give birth to healthy kittens in the 2026 season. We conduct health screenings and adjust feeding programs accordingly.”

Focus on quality over quantity

Kaya emphasized that Van cats are protected because their population remains at risk, making every increase in numbers highly significant.

“Our primary goal is to breed original Van cats,” he said. “We move forward with confidence. Our aim is not just to produce kittens, but to produce original Van kittens. Over the course of a year, we focus on obtaining higher-quality kittens. That is why we are on the right path. Each year, the original Van cat population increases, but we still have a long way to go.”

Van cats play at the Van Cat Research and Application Center of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYU), Van, eastern Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

Kaya added that mating will begin approximately 20 days after all vaccinations are completed, with the first batch of births expected by the end of April.

Van cat ownership seen as a privilege

Kaya stressed that increasing the population at the center is not the only goal. “We are also monitoring the overall Van cat population in Türkiye,” he said. “We place 80% of the kittens we raise into homes. After meeting our breeding needs, we want all extra kittens to live with families. We hope every home has a Van cat. This aligns with our founding mission. Each year, we increase the number of cats slightly, and this process will continue for a long time.”

He added that families who own Van cats remain in contact with the center regarding health, breeding and births. “Owning a Van cat is a special privilege. Families who have them recognize the difference, and we consider them part of our extended family.”